9 night lights that are so cute, they make me do a lil' happy scream

If you thought cute night lights were just for kids, then think again honey. All of our favorite stores are stocking them, from Urban Outfitters to Pottery Barn, and there are tons of sweet styles all over the internet.
From smiling bao buns to light-up flowers and a glowing Miffy, these quirky lamps add a playful touch to your bedroom or college dorm room. They don’t cost the earth, either, so if you’re looking for budget-friendly ideas to add some personality to your home’s interiors, this could be the cutest one yet.
$139
Why did it never occur to me, as Urban Outfitters says, to turn my bedroom into a cozy bakery before, huh? If you’re a Francophile like me you won’t be able to resist this little slice of Paris in your space, and I literally adore the way they’ve styled this night light on an actual plate on the website. Recreate the same look on your bedside table for the yummiest decor, ever.
$11.36
This light-up flower pot would make a great housewarming present or just, you know, a gift to yourself for being you. The base is plastic made to look like a terracotta pot with LED beaded blooms, specifically designed not to overheat even if it’s left on all night. Place on a window sill in your bedroom like your own little glowing garden.
$53
Beware, once you experience the overwhelming cuteness of the steamed bao night light, you will not be able to resist snapping one up for yourself. I mean, have I ever wanted anything more? As if the little bao wasn’t adorable enough, there’s also the option to add a pig or bear buddy for double the sweetness. It’s also super easy to use, just tap your fingers and watch the light change!
$39
Could this be the cutest night light you ever did see? The sugary-sweet pastel hues are giving super girlie vibes which we couldn’t be more here for and it’s crafted from ceramic, which makes it a little extra special. If you prefer a smaller, dimmer night light, this one won’t overpower the room and gives just a little ambiance to your bedtime routine.
$29.87
This cute Dutch bunny isn’t just for kids. Over the years, Miffy has been a muse for some of the world’s biggest brands, most recently featuring in a handbag collaboration with Burberry, so she’s most definitely for grown-ups, too. Walmart has several night light options in different colors and sizes, but this navy blue dress is a classic. Its LED light gives a pale ambiance that’s perfect for winding down and getting to sleep.
$19
It’s zen vibes only with this gorgeous Himalayan salt plug-in light. Give your room a boho look and keep it atmospherically illuminated all night, simply plug into the nearest power source and twist your salt rock around to suit your taste. If you want to get really groovy, you can even buy new, colorful bulbs to mix things up. Plus, as each one is made from natural materials, your light will be totally unique.
$28
How about a piece of design history in your bedroom? The Smiley turns 50 this year, now an iconic symbol of feel-good vibes across the world. This mini smiley lamp has a typically 70s feel and emits a warm, white light for a soft glow. It’s even designed to turn itself off after 15 minutes so that you can quite literally fall asleep to it.
$39.99
If you’re searching for the perfect lamp for late-night reading sessions, this whimsical book light couldn’t be more perfect. Not only does it actually kind of resemble a book, but its chic, Japandi-style aesthetic can be transformed by moving the wooden handle. Turn it into a lantern, or stand it up like a traditional lamp. You can even pull the concertina, paper shade out for a totally new look.
$40
I love how this lamp brings together an industrial edge with a pretty heart design to create something unexpected. The fuschia-pink hue adds a pop of color and would work just as well for pregaming before a night out, as when you finally get home to bed. It’s battery operated with five hours of life before you can sustainability recharge for your next use