These 9 bulletin boards will bring your Pinterest ideas to life

Insta is great, but I'm a nostalgic girl and like using bulletin boards so I can have my memories printed and pinned on my wall. There's nothing cuter than a little bedroom bulletin board covered in cute pics of your besties, parents, and your family pooch that your landlord won't let you have for a sleepover.
Alternatively, bulletin boards serve as fabulous kitchen organizers in place of a magnet-swarmed fridge. With this in mind, I've spent hours trawling the internet on the hunt for the best of the best. Whether you're in your college dorm or on your corporate grind — say bye to forgotten meetings, dates, and exams and jot down your never-ending to-do list right at eye level. It's also one of the best organizational products to display those inspirational quotes that keep you going — you can't not love daily affirmations!
9 bulletin boards to keep you organized and inspired
Bulletin boards allow you to switch things up whenever you feel like it — new pics, new goals, new vibe. It's like having your own customizable mood board in real life. So, why settle for dull walls when you can turn them into a canvas of memories and inspiration? Shop these picks to spice up your space.
Best bulletin boards
Strong cardboard backing
Price: $9.98
Size (in.): H15 x W11
Made from: Cork
Color: Black, gray, pink, or white
There's something super cool about a black bulletin board. It'll provide some stylish contrast to your walls and can really give a room depth. Whether you're pinning up Polaroid pics or to-do lists, this bulletin board is gonna make you feel like life is under control.
Bohemian style
Price: $10.99
Size (in.): H12 x W12
Made from: MDF, linen, and leather
Color: Beige and gold
I didn't know that bulletin boards could be this cute before they've even been personalized. And for that price? This is like a mini wallpaper feature and I'm living for it. The floral details give this a bohemian edge and it's a lovely choice for anyone that's after chic desk organization ideas.
Magnetic fixture
Price: $12.99
Size (in): L12 x W16
Made from: Polypropylene
Color: Gold and white
There's something regal and elegant about the arch shape of this bulletin and dry-erase combo board. It's different from all the others I've come across and would really elevate a space when it comes to form and function. Once I discovered it and its rave reviews, it had to go in this roundup.
Adhesive strips included
Price: $17.99
Size (in.): L7.9 x W7.9
Made from: Felt
Color: Cinnamon yellow square or black/gray/white square
Featuring a superior felt material and adhesive design, this pick allows you to use the board strip by simply peeling off the back protective paper. This comes with five pin board bar strips and each one measures 12.9 inches by 1.9 inches and can be customized with the 25 pushpins included.
Corkboard
Price:
Was $26.99, Now $18.99 (save $8 at Target)
Size (in.): 12 x 12
Made from: Cork
Color: White and cork
This pretty corkboard has a fun shape and geometric design printed on its surface, making it the perfect way to create a fun feature wall. It comes with five self-adhesive tape squares to hang on your wall, too!
Twin pack
Price: $19.99
Size (in.): L16 x W11 x H0.9
Made from: Wood and high-fiber linen
Color: White, carbonized black, or black
I'm very much enjoying the muted colorway of this corkboard for that pared-back, minimal look. This comes with two bulletin boards and 20 pushpins for practicality. That's great value for money if you ask me.
Touch of pink
Price: $52.70
Size (in.): H36 x W24 x D1.13
Made from: Burlap, MDF, fiberboard, kraft paper, and nails
Color: Pink or hot pink
This is the perfect pop of color for a room that's feeling a little dull. Made from burlap, this board has a slightly organic look and is finished off with shiny silver nail heads for an industrial edge. Hang it vertically or horizontally depending on your space. The fuschia oozes Sex and the City vibes, don't you think?
Pre-installed D-rings
Price: $54.24
Size (in.): H18.5 x W23
Made from: MDF wood composite, laminate wrap, foamcore, and cork veneer
Color: Black
This board is honestly just fab. It's giving functional flair and quite frankly looks expensive, which is why it's worth the price and the second most expensive on our list. I'd love to hang this on a white wall for some monochromatic contrast with the black graphic details adding a wow factor.
Available in 14 colors
Price: $61.81
Size (in.): H16 x W24
Made from: MDF, cork, and canvas
Color: Beige, orange, red, aqua, black, dark gray, gray, light gray, green, light purple, navy, pink, purple, or yellow
When I see lime green anywhere — I am immediately mesmerized. Having this bright pick in my line of sight every day is something that'll provide my apartment with a dose of dopamine decor and make me feel energized.
Frequently asked questions
Why do you need a bulletin board?
The justification for buying a bulletin board should be like anything in your house: does it bring you joy or does it make your life easier? If either answer is yes (and especially if both answers are yes), then there's your reasoning. However, I asked expert, Zev Freidus, house interior specialist and founder of ZFC for his insight on bulletin boards.
"I recommend bulletin boards to my clients for their bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens," he says. "A bulletin board is more than just a way to display reminders and notes. It can be used as an inspirational tool or even a creative outlet for expressing ideas, goals, dreams, and inspirations. A bulletin board gives you the opportunity to collect items that inspire you and keep them in one place where they can be seen easily."
Is a bulletin board better than a digital calendar?
Expert Forrest McCall, co-owner of Mama Needs a Project, gave his insight on why using both a bulletin board and digital calendar could be your most productive and present solution.
"A digital schedule is useful in many ways, but it isn’t as present as a bulletin board," says McCall. "You might not see everything you need to do unless you set up notifications, and this can get overwhelming. Plus, if you keep your digital calendar on your phone, it’s so easy to get distracted when you check it and end up scrolling social media or replying to emails instead. This means you aren’t always as quick to action the tasks which you need to."
Forrest is the co-owner of Mama Needs a Project, a popular woodworking and home improvement site dedicated to helping others get the inspiration and help they need to complete the projects of their dreams.
How we chose these bulletin boards
We considered many factors when putting together this roundup of the best bulletin boards. We wanted to include a range of sizes, and shapes. However, the most important factor was that the reviews and positive feedback from genuine customers were all there.
Looking for more organization inspo? If you like the look of bulletin boards, you'll likely also love adding a few pegboard ideas to your space.