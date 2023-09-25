These 9 bulletin boards will bring your Pinterest ideas to life

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Insta is great, but I'm a nostalgic girl and like using bulletin boards so I can have my memories printed and pinned on my wall. There's nothing cuter than a little bedroom bulletin board covered in cute pics of your besties, parents, and your family pooch that your landlord won't let you have for a sleepover.

Alternatively, bulletin boards serve as fabulous kitchen organizers in place of a magnet-swarmed fridge. With this in mind, I've spent hours trawling the internet on the hunt for the best of the best. Whether you're in your college dorm or on your corporate grind — say bye to forgotten meetings, dates, and exams and jot down your never-ending to-do list right at eye level. It's also one of the best organizational products to display those inspirational quotes that keep you going — you can't not love daily affirmations!

9 bulletin boards to keep you organized and inspired

Bulletin boards allow you to switch things up whenever you feel like it — new pics, new goals, new vibe. It's like having your own customizable mood board in real life. So, why settle for dull walls when you can turn them into a canvas of memories and inspiration? Shop these picks to spice up your space.

Best bulletin boards

Frequently asked questions

Why do you need a bulletin board? The justification for buying a bulletin board should be like anything in your house: does it bring you joy or does it make your life easier? If either answer is yes (and especially if both answers are yes), then there's your reasoning. However, I asked expert, Zev Freidus, house interior specialist and founder of ZFC for his insight on bulletin boards. "I recommend bulletin boards to my clients for their bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens," he says. "A bulletin board is more than just a way to display reminders and notes. It can be used as an inspirational tool or even a creative outlet for expressing ideas, goals, dreams, and inspirations. A bulletin board gives you the opportunity to collect items that inspire you and keep them in one place where they can be seen easily."

Zev Freidus Social Links Navigation President at ZFC real estate Zev Freidus is a home interior specialist and the founder of ZFC real estate.

Is a bulletin board better than a digital calendar? Expert Forrest McCall, co-owner of Mama Needs a Project, gave his insight on why using both a bulletin board and digital calendar could be your most productive and present solution. "A digital schedule is useful in many ways, but it isn’t as present as a bulletin board," says McCall. "You might not see everything you need to do unless you set up notifications, and this can get overwhelming. Plus, if you keep your digital calendar on your phone, it’s so easy to get distracted when you check it and end up scrolling social media or replying to emails instead. This means you aren’t always as quick to action the tasks which you need to."

Forrest McCall Social Links Navigation Co-owner of Mama Needs a Project Forrest is the co-owner of Mama Needs a Project, a popular woodworking and home improvement site dedicated to helping others get the inspiration and help they need to complete the projects of their dreams.

How we chose these bulletin boards

We considered many factors when putting together this roundup of the best bulletin boards. We wanted to include a range of sizes, and shapes. However, the most important factor was that the reviews and positive feedback from genuine customers were all there.

Looking for more organization inspo? If you like the look of bulletin boards, you'll likely also love adding a few pegboard ideas to your space.