Yep, these are the best kitchen utensil sets for a stylish kitchen — that WILL last

When my boyfriend and I first moved into our own place, I embarked on a home shopping spree with kitchen utensils at the top of my list. Yes, perhaps he found it alarming that I forgot bathroom towels and pillows but remembered a silicone spatula and spaghetti ladle but this girl has priorities — and cake and pasta are two of them.

Investing in some good, trusty kitchen utensils is a decision you will be grateful for. Trust me: you won’t thank yourself for saving a few cents when your serving spoon rusts, your whisk head falls off and you scratch your amazing nonstick frying pan beyond repair. I consider form and function when shopping for kitchen utensils and have put together a roundup of the best kitchen utensil sets in different materials to suit different households.

1. Silicone sets

2. Stainless steel sets

3. Wooden sets

Even if cooking isn’t your forté, I’m a big believer in “fake it ‘till you make it” and kitting your kitchen out with the proper utensils (and even some cool kitchen gadgets) is the first step worth taking. However, sometimes choosing which utensils are necessities and which are an indulgence too far is half of the task. So, stick to the basics with these essential kitchen utensil sets and build up your arsenal from there!

And once you're sorted, why not head to our guide on how to organize your kitchen utensils for a clutter-free countertop situ.

The best kitchen utensil sets to buy

Silicone kitchen utensil sets

Your kitchen utensil collection is never complete without a silicone situation. Especially when it comes to baking, a silicone spatula is a must for making sure that bowl looks sparkling clean before it has even been washed! User-friendly and fantastic if you have kids, these are the tools you'll be happy to share with the little ones if they fancy playing sous-chef at any point. With a surprisingly high heat-resistance and the benefit of being non-porous, you don't have to worry about smells and stains getting left behind on these bad boys.

1. Umite Chef Silicone Kitchen Cooking Utensil Set Shop at Amazon Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Includes: 43 pcs, including solid turner, slotted turner, solid spoon,slotted spatula, slotted spoon, turner, pasta serve, spreader spatula,oven mitts, egg separator, pizza cutter, dough scraper, hooks, silicone mat, grater, extra utensil holder

Price: $35.99 We're going to start with a bang with this one because what does this set not have? Fully equipped with pretty much everything you could ever need, purchasing this set from Amazon is a sure way to reduce those quick trips to the shop from racking up. Firm welding for convenience of use and cleaning. Plus, this set can withstand temperatures up to 446°F so you don't have to worry about a melting mess! 2. MegaChef 12 Piece Silicone and Wood Cooking Utensils Set Shop at Target Dishwasher Safe: No

Includes: 12 pcs, Ladle, Spatula, Turner Spoon, Slotted Turner, Slotted Spoon, Pasta Spoon, Spatula Turner, Brush, Whisk, 9 Inch Tong, Plastic Canister

Price: $44.99 Anyone with this gorgeous green utensil set in their home will surely be the object of envy so I think the colour is pretty fitting. Cute and fun, it's giving "main character" and isn't that what we all want when we're stirring the pot? Whether you're sauteing vegetables, frying chicken or serving up an omelette, this set has managed to cover all bases with just 12 pieces. And the fact it comes with the canister for storage? *Adds to basket*. 3. 13 Piece Silicone Assorted Kitchen Utensil Set Shop at Wayfair Dishwasher Safe: No

Includes: Utensil Crock, Nutcracker, Basting Brush, 2 Cooking Ladle, Tong, Whisk, 2 Spatulas

Price: $44.99 One of the things I love the most about silicone utensils is that they come in these super fun colorways. If you have a pastel obsession, then you've got to get your hands on this ice-cream blue set from Wayfair. Combining silicone with wood provides you with the best of both worlds. The ergonomic comfort of the handle combined with the pop of color and scratch-free solution that is silicone is ultimately what puts this set among the best.

Stainless steel kitchen utensil sets to do it like the chefs do

Stainless steel kitchen utensil set

I like my kitchen utensils like I like my men: non-toxic. Opting for stainless steel utensils means no corrosion, rust or unwanted flavors will be imparted while you're cooking. Your secret weapon if you're looking for durability and heat-resistance, this non-reactive material works wonders at high heats. What's more, they work with all kinds of kitchens because they're well, just metal! These are the kind of kitchen utensils you'll find if you have a little poke around a restaurant's kitchen. So, if it's good enough for Gordon Ramsay, it's good enough for me.

4. ReaNea Kitchen Utensils Set 37 Pieces Shop at Walmart Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Includes: 37 pcs, Ladle, Skimmer, Slotted Turner, Pasta Server, Cooking Spoon, Potato Masher, Egg Whisk. Slotted Spoon, Cooking Tong, Flat Turner, Flexible Spatula, Basting Brush, 5 measuring cups, 5 measuring spoons, Kitchen Utensil Rack with 14 Utensil Removable S Hooks

Price: $26.98 Available in a range of different colors, this stainless steel set is comprehensive, including everything you will ever need. A fantastic set if you want to cover all bases. 5. QIBOORUN Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set Shop at Amazon Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Includes: spaghetti server, sauce ladle, skimmer spoon, Serving Spoon,big serving fork, soup ladle, slotted turner, lasagna/cake server

Price: $51.02 This gold stainless steel set has a satin finish, elevating it far beyond your standard kitchen utensil set. Sophisticated and elegant, this is the perfect set if you have hanging cookware storage, because these show-stoppers deserve to be put on display. What's more, this set is sturdy with substantial weight to it, making it worth the money over a cheaper but flimsy alternative. 6. Rainbow Kitchen Utensils Set Shop at Amazon Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Includes: Ladle, Skimmer, Slotted Turner, Pasta Server, Cooking Spoon, Potato Masher, Egg Whisk, Slotted Spoon, Cooking Tong, Flat Turner, Flexible Spatula, Basting Brush, Utensils holder

Price: $39.98



Urm, wow?! Before the hours of research I did to provide you with this round-up of the best of the best, I had never seen such a glamorous looking kitchen utensils set. This petrol rainbow effect transforms everyday objects into show-stealers and I'm not mad about it. Plus, this set is pretty much has it all.

Wooden kitchen utensil sets

Wooden kitchen utensils are traditional, timeless and reliable. They feel good in your hand and will never go out of style. Not only are loads of cute models available, but they also have loads of super beneficial qualities that make them ideal to equip your kitchen with. Beyond this, of course wood isn't a conductor of heat, meaning you can minimise those kitchen battle scars! Finally, kind to your pots and pans and naturally antibacterial, all wood kitchen utensils need is some gentle handwashing and in return will serve your favorite meals well (you might become weirdly attached to your wooden spoon... speaking from experience).

7. OSMIKO 11 PCS Teak Wooden Shop at Walmart Dishwasher Safe: No

Includes: 11pcs, salad spoon, slotted spoon, salad fork, fried spatula, slotted spatula, soup ladle and spaghetti server

Price: $39 Is anyone else getting a bougie farmhouse feel from this simple but super expensive-looking teak set? Made from teak with an ergonomic handle design, this set is really just a delight to use. Coming with all the essentials, this is a reliable set that is well worth the investment. Solid, sturdy, comfortable and attractive? This set sounds like a keeper, if you ask me! 9. Etsy Wooden Utensils for Cooking with Utensils Holder Shop at Etsy Dishwasher Safe: No

Includes: 8pcs, soup ladle, salad server, salad fork, spaghetti server, wooden spoon, wooden spatula, slotted spatula, wok spatula, 8 metal hooks, wooden storage and spoon rest

Price: $33.97



Teak is a winner when it comes to pretty much everything. One of the most durable woods, this material is naturally high in organic oils, so you can rest assured knowing that this beautiful utensils set will withstand the test of time. Plus, the wok spatula is a pretty snazzy extra piece of kit that doesn't come in every set I've come by. I'm a big fan.

8. BergHOFF Patterned Bamboo 6Pc Utensil Set Shop at Target Dishwasher Safe: No

Includes: 6pcs, slotted spatula, spatula, slotted spoon, serving spoon, spaghetti spoon, salad spoon

Price: $19.99



Bamboo is brilliant because it absorbs very little moisture, making it one of the most effective woods for kitchen utensils. However, let's be honest, the real reason I'm obsessed with this bamboo set is that the handles are beautiful. Adding a touch of authenticity to your kitchen kit, I would save this set for when I'm cooking up a storm in front of guests. Yes, I'm one of those hosts (my grandmother complains that coming round to my house is like watching a cooking show).

FAQs

What is the most long-lasting material for kitchen utensils? What's the point in splashing your cash on some funky kitchen utensils if they're destined to rust, snap or bend in the near future? When buying kitchen utensils you have to consider a few things: your budget, the design, the comfort of use and whether the material is durable. Durability takes into account toxicity, heat-resistance and how physically sturdy your utensils are. So, with this in mind, I asked expert Norah Clark, Chef and food writer for her advice on the winning kitchen utensil material: "Stainless steel wins the race hands down. They're sturdy, resistant to heat, and don’t harbor bacteria. But keep in mind, they might scratch your non-stick cookware. If you use a lot of non-stick pots and pans, opt for silicone or wooden utensils." Basically, in short: "If you can't handle the heat, get out the kitchen" is a phrase that stain-resistant steel kitchen utensils quite simply have never heard.

What kitchen utensils do you need? "It depends on your cooking habits. But generally, you can't go wrong with a good chef’s knife, a spatula, a pair of tongs, a whisk, a ladle, and a peeler. If you bake, a rolling pin and a pastry brush would also be nice to have." says Norah. Oh, and if you're wondering what the experts consider an over-indulgence or just quite frankly, unnecessary, it's this, according to Executive Chef Steve Chiappetti of the Albert Restaurant in downtown Chicago: "Garlic press. You don’t need one. Sliced garlic is better when cooking your traditional pasta and honestly, just use the flat part of a knife to smash the garlic. It’s easier and you won’t have to deal with cleaning all the garlic bits that get stuck in the traditional press."

How we chose these kitchen utensil sets

These kitchen utensil sets were carefully chosen based on their customer reviews. We've only featured sets that customers rate highly, and ones that are great value for money, while being sure to feature a range of materials.

Where to buy kitchen utensil sets

