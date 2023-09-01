These super cute bean bags will transform your dorm room into the coziest li’l space imaginable

Bean Bags: Quick Menu
Let me be real for a sec and say that I *love* being cozy. Sure, I know I’m supposed to actually leave my rental every so often and breathe the outside air, but why would I do that when I could stay inside, snuggle under a blanket, and binge-watch Netflix while simultaneously scrolling through TikTok?
The problem is that I discovered my love of coziness wayyyyy too late in my college career, and I missed YEARS of prime snuggle time. That’s exactly why I’m writing this guide for you young whippersnappers. If you’re getting ready to go to college soon, I don’t want you to make the same mistake that I did. I want you to embrace the cozy life ASAP.
And while buying a small couch for your dorm is a great way to upgrade your snuggle level to marshmallow 100, I have an even better option. Yep, bean bags!!!! I decree that buying a bean bag should be on your dorm room essentials guide. And luckily for you, I’ve found the cutest ones ever.
9 of the cutest bean bags you will ever see in your life
After scrolling through the internet for *work* purposes, I’ve managed to find the best bean bags you could possibly wish to add to your dorm. You can thank me later.
Marshmallow vibes
Size (D): 28"
Filling: Polystyrene beads
Colors: Pink, Blue/Pink Tie Dye
Price: $58
I mean, have you ever seen anything so cute in all of your life? No, I thought not. This bean bag is giving me major Taylor Swift decor vibes, and I love the tie-dye color effect. But you can bet your bottom dollar that this bean bag will also be super comfortable and cozy, as it’s made from a super soft teddy fabric. Plus, for less than $60, I think it’s a downright bargain.
Purple and plush
Size (D): 30”
Filling: Polystyrene beads
Colors: Purple
Price: $249
Ugh, I will just NEVER be sick of velvet — which is why I’m obsessed with this UO bean bag. Of course, it’s a *little* pricier than some of the other bean bags on this list, but sometimes it’s worth paying a bit extra for that UO quality, you know? A major bonus is that this bean bag is super lightweight, which means you can easily move it around campus for movie nights, slumber parties, or even study sessions on the quad.
Extra cozy vibes
Size (D): 35.4”
Filling: Foam
Colors: Light khaki/Brown
Price: $244.99
A bean bag with a matching footstool?! Sign me up! IMO, adding a bean bag + footstool into your dorm is the ultimate dorm room hack, as this makes the li’l addition even more practical. Not only can it be used for cozy mornings after the night before, but it can also double up as a workspace if you don’t have a huge amount of room in your dorm. Especially as this particular bean bag is filled with foam, it’s way more supportive than beads.
The bargain choice
Size (D): 28”
Filling: Beads
Colors: Blue/Gray/Pink/Red
Price: $54.43
Sometimes it’s nice to keep it simple with furniture in your dorm, so you can really spice things up with your accessories and your personal touches. That’s why I can’t get enough of this blue bean bag. But don’t worry, there are 20 (!!!!) color options to choose with this particular design if blue is not quite your (bean) bag. Super durable and filled with beads, it’s a no-brainer if you’re looking for a cheaper option.
Cool in corduroy
Size (D): 29”
Filling: Polystyrene Beads
Colors: Pink/Light Gray/Fern Green
Price: $60
I am VERY much in my pastel era RN, which is why this corduroy bean bag is going straight into my virtual cart. And while the aesthetics are enough to make me sing “I’m Just Ken” at the top of my lungs, the structured construction of this bean bag is also perfect for dorm rooms. After all, this bean bag will be perfect for late-night study sessions AND Sunday morning snuggle sessions.
Retro realness
Size (D): 36”
Filling: Polystyrene Beads
Colors: Green/Red/Yellow/Chocolate/Navy
Price: $122.99
Ugh, these retro vibes are TOO GOOD. This bean bag serves all kinds of retro realness while also scoring major points on the practicality front. That’s because it’s actually designed to be an indoor/outdoor bean bag, and the outdoor-treated polyester could be perfect for your summer study sessions or even your bestie's pool party. And while I personally love the green, you can grab this bean bag in four other colors, too.
Comfortable and cute
Size (D): 49”
Filling: Shredded foam
Colors: Green, White/Gray/Black
Price: $121.20
Be honest with yourself; you want to take a running jump onto this thing, don’t ya? I don’t blame you. This is quite literally a giant ball of shredded foam, and it’s just waiting for you to sink into it. But while the coziness alone should be enough to win you over, can we take a moment to appreciate this color and the pattern, please? A-dorm-able. But if you’re going to buy this, remember to keep your dorm organized, too.
Faux but fuzzy
Size (D): 33"
Filling: Beads
Colors: Cream
Price: $319
The boucle trend is still alive and kicking (thank GOODNESS), and I think you’ll agree with me when I say this UO bean bag is super cute. Made from faux sheepskin, it’ll instantly turn even the coldest dorm room into the coziest lil’ space imaginable. Featuring a boxy silhouette, this bean bag is also a bit bigger than some of the others on your list — so why don’t you and your dorm roomie go halves and share it?
Hamptons chic
Size (D): 46”
Filling: Polystyrene beads
Colors: Blue, White/Green, White/Gray, White
Price: $179.59
When I got to college, I finally felt like an *adult* for the first time. And what’s more adult than going to the Hamptons? If you want to replicate those beach vibes in your dorm room, this black-and-white number should certainly do the trick. Suitable for outdoor use, you literally leave this thing outside for a week, and it won’t go moldy or sprout mushrooms. Because you can’t be an adult all the time, right?
FAQs
Which bean bag is best for adults?
If you’re looking for a bean bag that offers support so you can use it as a small couch or even a study space, it’s probably best to opt for a bean bag that’s filled with foam. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that beads are bad! There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as it totally depends on your needs and your wants.
If you’re an adult who wants a bean bag, just go for it, girl!
Are bean bags good or bad for you?
While bean bags are never going to be as supportive as a proper couch or an ergonomic office chair, they’re not bad for you. Of course, they’re not great for your posture as they often force your body into slouched positions, but it’s highly unlikely that you’ll suffer any consequences of sitting on a beach bag. As long as you’re not slouching on a bean bag for eight hours a day, you should be fine.
How we chose these bean bags
JSYK, we only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the products in this guide have all received rave reviews from real people who just can’t get enough of these bean bags.
Where to buy bean bags
Find your perfect bean bags for the coziest dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.