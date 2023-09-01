These super cute bean bags will transform your dorm room into the coziest li’l space imaginable

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let me be real for a sec and say that I *love* being cozy. Sure, I know I’m supposed to actually leave my rental every so often and breathe the outside air, but why would I do that when I could stay inside, snuggle under a blanket, and binge-watch Netflix while simultaneously scrolling through TikTok?

The problem is that I discovered my love of coziness wayyyyy too late in my college career, and I missed YEARS of prime snuggle time. That’s exactly why I’m writing this guide for you young whippersnappers. If you’re getting ready to go to college soon, I don’t want you to make the same mistake that I did. I want you to embrace the cozy life ASAP.

And while buying a small couch for your dorm is a great way to upgrade your snuggle level to marshmallow 100, I have an even better option. Yep, bean bags!!!! I decree that buying a bean bag should be on your dorm room essentials guide. And luckily for you, I’ve found the cutest ones ever.

9 of the cutest bean bags you will ever see in your life

After scrolling through the internet for *work* purposes, I’ve managed to find the best bean bags you could possibly wish to add to your dorm. You can thank me later.

FAQs

Which bean bag is best for adults? If you’re looking for a bean bag that offers support so you can use it as a small couch or even a study space, it’s probably best to opt for a bean bag that’s filled with foam. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that beads are bad! There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as it totally depends on your needs and your wants. If you’re an adult who wants a bean bag, just go for it, girl!

Are bean bags good or bad for you? While bean bags are never going to be as supportive as a proper couch or an ergonomic office chair, they’re not bad for you. Of course, they’re not great for your posture as they often force your body into slouched positions, but it’s highly unlikely that you’ll suffer any consequences of sitting on a beach bag. As long as you’re not slouching on a bean bag for eight hours a day, you should be fine.

How we chose these bean bags

JSYK, we only choose to include products that have been rated highly by customers like you and me. So, you can rest easy knowing that all of the products in this guide have all received rave reviews from real people who just can’t get enough of these bean bags.

Where to buy bean bags

Find your perfect bean bags for the coziest dorm room by visiting some of our favorite retailers, as listed below.