How to propagate a Chinese money plant — 3 ways to grow new ones for free

Propagate a Chinese money plant with confidence with our expert advice before you start. While the process may seem straightforward, there are a few ways you can go wrong, especially if you're a beginner.

We asked gardening pros for their best tips for sprouting a whole new plant from your healthy greenery. From removing offshoots to planting in a new pot, they reveal three ways to use what you already have to grow new Chinese money plants.

Learning how to propagate plants is a great way to get the most bang for your buck. Once your plant is thriving you can simply grow new ones to create your own indoor jungle for next to nothing.

How to propagate a Chinese money plant

After taking care of a Chinese money plant and growing it into adulthood, you can think about removing offshoots to grow a whole new one. The simple process of propagating is a handy way to acquire more indoor plants, or even give one to a friend or family.

Thankfully, Chinese money plants, also known as Pilea peperomiodes, are pretty easy houseplants to look after. With a moderate amount of light and water, you can avoid killing this houseplant, even if you're a newbie.

It's best to propagate a Chinese money plant during the active growth period in spring and early summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Propagate from offshoots

The easiest way to propagate a Chinese money plant is to remove the offshoots from the soil.

"Chinese money plants, or pilea, will grow small offshoots called 'pups.' These are essentially baby versions of the full-size plant," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

To extract these, carefully remove the plant from its pot (set up some newspaper on the floor to collect excess soil).

Gene says, "Once you can see the root system, you should easily be able to identify the offshoot. Gently pull the offshoot out of the soil, trying to keep the roots intact."

Once you have your offshoot complete with its roots, you can plant it straight into a small nursery pot, such as these plastic pots available on Amazon.

Gene Caballero Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Green Pal Gene Caballero is co-founder of Green Pal, a platform connecting customers to lawn care experts in their area throughout the United States. With such diverse areas to cover, Gene is well-versed in specific greenery needs for various environments.

2. Propagate from the stem

Your Chinese money plant may already be growing offshoots from its stem which you can propagate as well.

"Gently pull on the offshoot by the base near the stem. Try not to rip or damage the offshoot, it should pop off pretty easily," says Jamie Mitri, the founder of Moss Pure.

Once your offshoot is removed, place it in a small vase or bowl filled with clean water. The base should be submerged with the leaves above the water. It should start to grow roots in a couple of weeks.

Jamie Mitri Social Links Navigation Founder of Moss Pure Jamie is an entrepreneur with degrees in chemical engineering and biology and an eye for design. She founded her company, Moss Pure — which features the world's only live moss air filter and stress relief device.

3. Propagate from leaf cuttings

When most people think of propagating, they'll probably think of taking leaf cuttings. But you should reserve this method as a last resort, as it's the least productive.

"Leaf cuttings can go wrong if you take it from the wrong part of the plant or you use contaminated shears," says Gene. "It also takes a long time to produce roots."

Using a sanitized knife or shears (like these precise gardening scissors from Amazon) cut a leaf from the main stem of the adult plant at the base of the stalk. Then soak the base of the cutting in clean water and the roots will begin to grow in one to two weeks.

