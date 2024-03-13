Are monstera plants toxic to pets? What to know if you have both under your roof

If you house fur babies and green babies, you might ask, "Are monstera plants toxic to pets?" There are certainly important factors to take into consideration before you decide to keep both under one roof.

While there are plenty of benefits to having greenery throughout the house, some particular plants can prove problematic when furry friends are in tow — especially ones prone to nibbling. Our expert-backed advice will help you swot up.

When searching for indoor houseplants to add to your growing collection, here's what to know about monstera plants.

Are monstera plants toxic to pets?

We hate to break it to you, but for those asking, "Are monstera plants toxic to pets," the answer is: yes.

Whilst one of the best tropical indoor plants that purifies the air and gives you a taste of island life, a literal taste is problematic for cats, dogs, and even humans. Ingesting a monstera plant can cause gastrointestinal issues, oral swelling and irritation because of its insoluble calcium oxalates.

If this becomes an issue in your household, you should immediately seek veterinary assistance and/or contact poison control. It might sway your decisions when gardening in an apartment it's better to be safe than sorry.

What to shop instead

While you can place monstera plants on high shelves, in cute hanging planters, or in a pet-free room, we'd recommend forgoing the plant entirely and opting for alternatives. There are plenty of pet-friendly houseplants that make a statement and have their benefits.

"For pet owners looking for safe alternatives that don’t compromise on aesthetic value, the spider plant, banana tree, and areca palm are excellent choices," says Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal.

The spider plant is known for its ease of care and ability to purify the air, making it a worry-free addition to any pet owner’s home.

Gene adds, "The banana tree offers a dramatic tropical look without the toxicity, adding a bold statement to your indoor space. The areca palm, with its soft, feathery fronds, brings elegance and is completely safe for pets."

