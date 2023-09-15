The best hanging planters for giving your greenery a home

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hanging planters are a popular and chic way to add some extra green leafy plants to your home without requiring a ton of extra space. As someone with over two dozen houseplants, I love a hanging planter (and have an adorable handmade '70s-inspired one in my kitchen) because it creates enough vertical space for trailing plants — and frees up shelf space for more greens.

With the return of retro style making its mark on home decor, macrame hanging planters are once again one of the most popular types of hanging planters. However, I’ve also seen them in chic metallic finishes, woven basket textures, and ceramics—I’ve even seen hanging disco ball planters and a basketball planter, too.

No matter what your style may be, hanging planters are a fun way to transform a corner of your space into a sanctuary and give your best indoor plants a place to live. If you want to outfit your own house or apartment with one, shop the following picks.

Your houseplants will look so cute in these best hanging planters

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

To find the best hanging planters, I scoured the internet for various styles, shapes, and designs. I looked at more traditional hanging planters—which drop down from the ceiling—as well as wall hanging planters from some of my favorite places to shop for home decor, including Urban Outfitters , Wayfair , and Etsy . Shop my top picks, ahead.

Groovy 1. Disco Ball Hanging Planter Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $30

Dimensions (in.): D6.3 x H5.5

Material: Metal (disco ball) The internet is currently obsessed with disco balls — and understandably so. With their sparkling essence, these spheres are a fun way to add a playful touch to your space. If you want to mix the disco ball trend with your houseplant obsession, you need this pick from Urban Outfitters. The hanging planter fits a small pothos or monstera plant and can dress up your space with lots of sparkles. Modern farmhouse 2. Better Homes & Gardens Round Hanger Shop at Walmart Price: $9.47

Dimensions (in.): W16.1 x D7.9 x H16.1

Material: Iron For something a little more farmhouse chic, consider this Better Homes & Gardens Round Hanger. The indoor/outdoor hanging planter is constructed from durable black iron and designed to showcase an 8-inch pot. With its circular design, it has a more modern touch and is an excellent way to bring the vintage-inspired trend into your space without feeling too eclectic. Boho chic 3. Langley Street Ingraham Indoor Hanging Planter Shop at Wayfair Price: $29.99

Dimensions (in.): H29 x W8.2 x D8.2

Material: Natural fiber, wood If you love the look of traditional macrame, this is the planter for your space. The indoor hanging planter is constructed with a macrame design and features a durable round base designed to fit an 8-inch pot. Unlike other macrame plant hangers, this one is reinforced with metal rings, giving it more strength and structure. Cottagecore 4. Travelwant Rattan Wicker Hanging Flower Pot Shop at Walmart Price: Was $17.99 , now $15.40

Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Material: Rattan If you want to get your plants off the floor or shelf but don’t want to hang something from the ceiling, consider using a planter wall hanging. This rattan planter is an excellent option as it is designed to hang from a wall hook and features a thick handle to reinforce its strength. The wall hanging comes in three different sizes and boasts major cottagecore vibes, making it one of the more trendy options on our list. Terrific terracotta 5. Joss & Main Verda Handmade Indoor Hanging Planter Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $69 , now $54

Dimensions (in.): H6 x W5 x D5.25

Material: Terracotta, rope For something with a more handmade feel, I love this planter that's constructed from terracotta arches and tubes and a funky hand-shaped plant pot at the base. Since it’s on the mini side, it can only hold plants with a 6.5-inch drop-in, making it a good option for smaller spaces like offices, dorms, and bathrooms. Fairycore 6. Half Light Honey Wide Wall Pocket Planter Shop at Etsy Price: $43

Dimensions (in.): L7 x W4

Material: Ceramic Add some fairycore vibes to your space with this stylish planter. The wall-hanging pick looks like an upside-down mushroom cap and creates a whimsical base for your favorite plants, whether you like trailing varieties such as pothos or bushy houseplants like ferns. The planter is made from ceramic, making it durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. Mid-century perfection 7. Kimisty Designs Eclectic Gold Circle Hanging Planter Shop at Etsy Was $44.84, now $33.63 at Etsy Price: Was $44.84 , now $33.63

Dimensions (in.): W10 x H10 x D7

Material: Iron and brass If you love the mid-century modern look but don’t want something made of wood, this retro-inspired gold metal hanging planter is one of my favorites on Etsy. It features a sculptural design with gold circles and a shallow round planter base, made perfect for a string of pearls. Constructed from metal, the brass-colored planter is an absolute show-stopper. Super sleek 8. Jansen Metal Indoor Hanging Planter Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $85.99 , now $76.99

Dimensions (in.): H16 x W5. x D5.5

Material: Metal Air plants are always fun to incorporate in the home and don’t require a ton of care, either. Instead of placing your air plants on a shelf, consider this two-piece chic hanging planter set. It features the perfect base for larger air plant varieties. The modern-style planter is constructed from durable metal and comes in black and brass colors, so you can easily find an option that fits your decor preferences. Three for one 9. Brewster 3-Pack Ceramic Pocket Wall Planters Shop at Home Goods Price: $19.99

Dimensions (in.): Small: W4.5 x L6, large: W6 x L8

Material: Ceramic Hang your houseplants on a wall with these ceramic pocket wall planters from HomeGoods. The three-pack comes with three rustic-style plant pockets in varying sizes, which you can cluster together or place separately throughout your home. I love them for succulents or kitchen herbs, but you could easily add a few pothos cuttings to them for a trailing look, too.

What type of pots are best for hanging plants? There are a variety of options out there, but for hanging planters you'll want to aim for a material that's porous, like terracotta clay, so water doesn't sit in the planter and harm your greenery. Or opt for pots with drainage holes to ensure your hanging plants stay healthy.

What plants do best in hanging planters? Trailing plants like string of pearls and pothos are often good picks for hanging planters. They spill over the edge and create a lovely overall visual when hanging up in your space. Air plants also tend to do well in these kinds of suspended pots.

These hanging planters are exactly what you need to spruce up your space. Don't have a green thumb? There are plenty of easy houseplants to get you started so you can enjoy both the benefits of greenery and the chic planters with zero stress.