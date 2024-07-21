These Amazon grow bags saved my vegetable garden and pros say they're a “gardening game changer”

I've taken up vegetable gardening this year, and along the way I've learned many lessons. The big one? Don't grow more than you can handle.

I made this error, and quickly found myself panicking about how I was going to save my radish babies when I realized I had way too many in a couple of planters. So, I quickly grabbed the Jeria Grow Bags from Amazon and set about untangling roots and replanting them.

Thankfully, these have worked a treat, and my radishes are all now thriving. I've gone into everything you need to know about them and asked pro gardeners why they're such a great idea. Whether you've made vegetable gardening mistakes like I have or just want to grow veggies without spending a fortune on decorative planters, I definitely recommend trying them.

The grow bags that saved my radishes

Jeria Grow Bags | $23.99 at Amazon Size: 10 gallon

These Jeria Grow Bags might just be the best backyard purchase I've made this year. They're budget-friendly and an easy way to grow lots of veggies at once. I found that the ten-gallon size was perfect for growing my radishes as the heads grow right inside the soil, but you could go for smaller or bigger ones, as they come in nine other sizes. They also have handy drainage holes that help eliminate over watering. Plus, the sturdy handles allow for easy movement.

Why I love the Jeria Grow Bags

When I first bought my Jeria Grow Bags, I was just looking for a simple, cost-effective solution for growing vegetables in my small backyard. I didn't want to spend $10 at a time for a planter — especially because I ended up having over 60 radish seedlings to re-plant.

But, it actually turns out that not only are grow bags economical, but they have serious benefits for the plants.

“Grow bags allow for ample aeration of the roots, which most vegetables need to thrive,” explains Marco Picano, gardening and landscaping expert at Picano Landscaping. “If you need to move the vegetables to follow the sun or for any other reason, the bags make this simple. The fabric sides of the bags also make it easy for gardeners to check on root health.”

I’m just growing radishes in my grow bags, but Marco says that vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers also grow brilliantly in these.

“Smaller veggies like radishes will do well in a five-gallon bag, while tomatoes need at least a 20-gallon bag,” he adds.

If you’re growing plants in bags like me, Marco also suggests using high-quality potting mix instead of garden soil, as this will provide better drainage and aeration. For example, the Miracle-Gro Potting Mix from Amazon have over 20,000 five star reviews from shoppers who say it produces incredibly healthy plants.

My extra radishes are now doing just fine in a 10-gallon bag, thankfully. I moved them a couple of weeks ago, and they’ve gone from having small leaves to having huge ones and much bigger heads.

I’m hoping that I’ll be able to harvest them soon enough and enjoy them in my salads. I have grown a few radishes successfully in regular planters and, while they were a little small, they were utterly delicious.

These Amazon grow bags have transformed my small backyard vegetable garden, and I know I’m going to end up getting more for my winter crops.

“With the right care and maintenance, grow bags can yield a successful harvest. They are a gardening game changer,” Marco finishes by saying.

Over planting isn’t the only problem I’ve had when gardening — I also had to get rid of aphids in my vegetable garden, which I did easily thanks to one household item.