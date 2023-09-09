The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX offers efficient purification for easy breathing

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Replacing air filters is time-consuming and costly, which is why the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX is such a great option. Since air purifiers continuously remove debris from the air, they tend to go through filters pretty quickly, and this model prevents you from having to constantly buy new filters.

According to Shark, the HEPA filter can last for up to five years while trapping large, small, and micro-sized particles. An odor-neutralizing cartridge helps to freshen the air, and the air purifier is designed to handle large spaces, including multiple rooms, living rooms, and basements.

What I thought of the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX is easy to use and I could see it being ideal for a variety of homes and offices. The extra-long filter life is a big advantage, both in terms of cost savings and overall maintenance requirements. Cleaning the dust filters is simple and easy, making this an ideal option if you’re busy like me and want a machine that you can essentially set and then forget.

The air purifier seems very well-designed and the controls are intuitive. I appreciated that it not only provided real-time information on overall air purity but that it also provided information on the presence of different particle sizes. It seems to easily handle my open floor plan home’s purification needs, and its modern design is appealing, too.

Testing the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

Paige Cerulli Freelance contributor I’m Paige Cerulli, and I specialize in product reviews. I tested the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX for several weeks in my three-bedroom home.

Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX specifications

Model Name : Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX HP302

: Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX HP302 Dimensions (in.) : L13.2x W13.2 x H22.5

: L13.2x W13.2 x H22.5 Weight : 12.27 pounds

: 12.27 pounds Voltage : 120 volts

: 120 volts Cord length : 6 feet

: 6 feet Wattage : 54 watts

: 54 watts Available colors: White

Unboxing and setting up the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX arrived double-boxed, and both boxes were in excellent condition. The machine was secured with additional interior cardboard packaging, which I can recycle. It was covered by a single plastic bag, and the HEPA filter was also covered in a plastic bag, which I removed before reinstalling the filter. The bottom panel snaps into place easily, and there are no screws or latches to worry about.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The odor-neutralizing cartridge was packed in a small cardboard box. The foil wrapper included clear instructions on how to install the cartridge into the top of the machine. It easily clicks into place, and the handle position adjusts the strength of the cartridge scent.

While the air purifier is light and easy to carry, it also feels like a quality machine. Once sitting on my floor, it looked unmistakably like R2-D2. The white color works well with my home decor, and I imagine this air purifier would make a seamless addition to most homes or offices. Its base measures 13.2 inches in diameter, so it is a larger machine designed for bigger spaces. It might take up valuable floor space in a very small room.

Using the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

The quick start guide included all of the information that I needed to set up and start using the air purifier. It features actual photos of the machine, instead of diagrams, and makes the very basic assembly easy.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The air purifier features a touchscreen control panel on its top, as well as a digital display panel on the front. The front panel is color-coded, displaying different colored bands to signify good, fair, and poor air quality.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

To start, I operated the air purifier in auto mode. The machine adjusts the fan speed based on the air quality and continuously displays the air quality on the front panel. I have an open floor plan home, so I used the machine in my living room/kitchen/dining room space. At first, the air quality was 77%, which is considered fair. The purifier improved the quality to 86% within about five minutes, and then it reached 94% after another five minutes.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

I like that I can look at the front screen panel if I want to monitor the air quality percentage, but I can also just look at the color of the light around the panel if I’m across the room and can’t read the digital display.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

The air purifier not only tracks the overall air quality but also monitors several particulate matter values:

PM1-sized particles, which include ultra-fine allergens

PM2.5-sized particles, including smoke

PM10-sized particles, including dust and pollen

Pressing a button on the top of the machine rotates through the display for each of these PM values. According to Shark, the air purifier covers up to 1,400 square feet in one hour.

Once the room’s air is 100% clean for five minutes, the machine operating on the auto mode will automatically enter the eco mode to help optimize the HEPA filter life.

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

Setting the air purifier to manual operation allows you to choose from five fan speeds. The higher speeds will purify the air faster than the lower speeds, but the machine’s volume also increases significantly. Speed one generates 37.2 decibels, and is barely audible. Speed two increases that to 45.5 decibels, while speed three reaches 55.8 decibels, which is similar to running a fan on low. Speed four reaches 59.8 decibels, which I would compare to running a fan on medium, and speed five reaches 70 decibels and sounds like a fan on high. I wouldn’t operate the purifier on speed four or five if you’re watching TV or trying to have a conversation.

I was a bit hesitant when I discovered that the machine features a scented odor-neutralizing cartridge since I am highly sensitive to scents. However, I was pleased to discover that the cartridge is adjustable, and you can turn it off if you don't want to use it. Even with the cartridge off, I could still smell the scent, but it’s a light floral scent that I don’t find at all overwhelming.

The top control panel also features a brightness adjustment with three options, including full brightness, partially dim, and fully dim. The fully dim option is ideal when using the air purifier in a bedroom at night.

Another valuable feature is the ability to monitor the air filter life. When you press the air filter button on the top control panel, the front display indicates the percentage of the life remaining on the air filter. The feature allows you to plan ahead and buy another filter when needed.

The machine also features a child lock. Pressing the button for two seconds locks the top control panel, so the settings can’t be changed. Pressing the button for another two seconds unlocks the panel.

While there is a lot to like about this machine, I was slightly disappointed to see that it doesn’t come with a remote control, especially given its relatively high price point. A remote control is available for purchase separately.

Maintaining the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

(Image credit: Future / Paige Cerulli)

According to Shark, the HEPA filter can last for up to five years, potentially saving you $300 or more on filter replacement costs during that period. While the HEPA filter rarely requires replacement, the air purifier needs other maintenance.

If the dust filters, located to the side of the machine, become clogged, the air purifier will display a message to check the filters. Removing the filters is as simple as sliding them straight up. They can be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner on a low speed or with a cloth or towel. If additional cleaning is needed, they can be rinsed with room-temperature tap water. Once they’re reinserted, the air purifier automatically recalibrates itself.

The exterior of the machine can be wiped with a microfiber cleaning cloth (available from Amazon). Shark also recommends cleaning the interior of the air purifier every two months by removing the filter door, removing the HEPA filter, and using a vacuum cleaner or microfiber cloth to remove dust and debris.

Additional odor-neutralizing cartridges are available for purchase. Shark recommends replacing the cartridge every three months or as needed.

Is the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX right for you?

The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX is an impressive machine that requires minimal maintenance. The fact that a single HEPA filter can last for up to five years is a money-saving benefit that helps to offset the machine’s high price point. The air purifier’s large capacity and suitability for sizable spaces makes it a versatile choice for homes (especially home offices).

Features like the ability to turn off the display light and a child lock mean this machine is a great choice for many families. Its modern style will match most decor schemes, and its very simple assembly and intuitive controls mean that you can have it up and running quickly.

Good to know

Instructions

The air purifier includes a quick start guide, but no instruction manual. The quick start guide has a QR code that directs you to the online instructions.

Warranty

This air purifier is backed by a two-year limited warranty.

Where to buy the Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX

The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier MAX is available directly through Shark . You can also purchase it through Amazon and Best Buy .

How we test air purifiers

Shark sent me the air purifier and I tested it for several weeks before writing this review. I used the following criteria to test and evaluate the machine:

Unboxing: I evaluated the machine’s packaging and the overall condition of the machine when it arrived. I also considered the use of sustainable materials in the packaging, including how much polystyrene foam it contains, as well as the ease of the overall setup process.

Operation: When evaluating the product’s operation, I considered factors like its volume, available settings for a customized performance, and how well the machine purifies the air.

Ease of use: Here I look at the general experience of using the machine. I consider factors like how easily you can move the machine and how simple the controls are.

Ease of maintenance: I also weigh factors like how much maintenance the air purifier requires, as well as how frequently that maintenance is needed and how expensive it is.