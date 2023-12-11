Helix Midnight Mattress: As a front sleeper, I declare it the comfiest base I've ever slept on

You may have heard the Helix Midnight Mattress from the brand's social media campaigns and work with content creators. A fan-favorite mattress, The Midnight is described as a medium feel with side sleeper support and pressure point relief. It also comes in Luxe and Elite versions if you're looking to splurge, but I wanted to keep things as budget-friendly as possible without any upgrades.

As a front sleeper, I slept on this mattress every night, without a mattress topper or additional extras, for over a month to collect as much info as possible. If you're new to the world of hybrid mattresses, they combine the best elements of contemporary memory foam with traditional spring mattresses. The Helix Midnight is no exception and is the best of both worlds.

I've gathered all the spec details and considered if the value of the materials, construction, and level of support are worth the money. Be sure to read all our mattress reviews ahead of choosing the best mattress for you.

Helix Midnight Mattress review

What I thought of the Helix Midnight Mattress

(Image credit: Future)

This is the best mattress for stomach sleepers, in my opinion. It has everything you need if you're looking for the Goldilocks of mattresses — not too soft, not too hard. As a stomach sleeper, I found it to be incredibly comfortable with some decent support. The hybrid build of memory foam and gentle springs is a great crowdpleaser. It's squishy but with some extra bounce so you don't feel like you're sinking into the mattress at night. The soft material does run a bit warm in the summertime though, so if you a hot sleeper you may want to consider a cooling mattress instead.

Testing the Helix Midnight Mattress

Reviewed by Reviewed by Emily Lambe Social Links Navigation Digital editor Emily Lambe is the deputy digital editor at Real Homes. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Rochester Institute of Technology and has been writing ever since. Emily writes about all things decor, fragrance, organization, and other home essentials. Emily's sleep stats:

• Mattress review count: 1

• Sleep position: Stomach and side

• Insomnia: Sometimes

• Sleep problems: Difficulty falling asleep and fidgeting

• Average sleep time: 6–8 hours

Helix Midnight Mattress specifications

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King

Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and, California King Depth (in.): 11.5"

11.5" Firmness: Medium

Medium Sleep position: Front and side sleepers

Front and side sleepers Motion transfer: Minimal

Minimal How it feels: Soft top layer with a supportive base

Soft top layer with a supportive base Price: $936- $1,748

Unboxing the Helix Midnight Mattress

(Image credit: Future)

The mattress ships compactly in a box and was pretty easy to assemble as I did it single-handed. It is a bit heavy so you may want a friend's support if you're setting it up yourself. It comes compressed in a few layers of plastic which were a little tricky to get off (make sure you don’t slice or knick the mattress while you’re cutting it off). Everything arrived safe and sound with minimal damage to the box.

What is the Helix mattress like to sleep on?

Firmness

The feel is exactly what I was looking for, ranking 5-6 on the firmness scale. The Goldilocks of mattresses, it's not too soft and not too firm. I was used to a very form mattress (which wasn't the most comfortable) so the soft top layer did take some getting used to but it was delightful.

Pressure relief and support

The first thing I noticed after unboxing the Midnight mattress, was how soft and squishy the top layer on. I was nervous it was going to be too soft for my liking but once I actually laid on the bed I was pleasantly surprised with the supportive spring of the wrapped coil base. I was comfy but completely supported. Overall, it's just the right balance for a stomach sleeper like me.

Helix claims the mattress provides pressure point relief and while I didn’t suffer any major issues before, I certainly felt comfortable and well-supported with no back pain. My partner, a back and side sleeper, also felt supported and never experienced any pain or discomfort.

Breathability and cooling

The only real downside is the temperature it gets up to at night. I'm quite a warm sleeper and we tested this mattress in the middle of the summer with no air conditioning. So while the environment may have been a factor and a pretty fluffy duvet, I got pretty warm during the night. Helix does offer a GlacioTex™ Cooling Pillow Top cover as an upgrade if this is a concern for you but I have not tested it.

Motion isolation

The padded memory foam top layers also ensure there is no motion transfer while sleeping. My partner drifts right off as soon as he gets into bed, but I'm much more of a night owl. I can be fidgeting around while reading or watching videos and he never felt jostled or disturbed.

Edge support

This is a medium-firm mattress made up of five layers. The memory foam top layers consist of Helix Responsive Foam and Memory Plus foam. The body shape layer is made up of 1,000 wrapped coils, which are reinforced lengthwise for edge support. It's all wrapped in a super soft Light Breathe knit cover. The mattress ranks 5-6 on the firmness scale. It's CertiPUR-US® Certified and GREENGUARD Gold Certified, with no fiberglass.

Good to know

The Helix Midnight mattress is available on the Helix Sleep website. Reviewers gave the mattress 4.5 stars with over 6.3k reviews.

Ordering and delivery:

When you buy directly from Helix, the mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. It also comes with a free Dream Pillow set containing two polyester microfiber pillows. Free US shipping is available.

Is the Helix Midnight Mattress right for you?

While on the pricier side for a mattress in the box, I really think this one is worth the investment. It has all the best features of both memory foam and coil mattresses — a great compromise if you’re not sure which type is right for you.



The Helix Midnight is right for you if you love a hybrid mattress and you sleep on your side. It's a good option for those who suffer from joint pain or if you fidget at night. It's also great if you live in a small apartment or want a mattress that comes in a box as it's pretty compact and simple to move around.



You may want to reconsider if you sleep warm, as I found it pretty toasty in the summer. If you're on a budget, you can also find more inexpensive options on the market.

Here are a few more mattress choices that we rate highly if this one doesn't seem like the best pick for you:

How we test mattresses

(Image credit: Helix)

As with all our reviews, the Helix Midnight Mattress has been tested by a member of our team for more than four weeks, using it just as you would so you know exactly what you are buying, by learning how we test mattresses.

The products are given to us free of charge and we test them for as long as possible before sending them back to the brand unless we can keep them, as we are with this mattress. This means that we can continue to use the product which allows us to return to our reviews for updating, so you can keep up-to-date with how it's fared over a period of time.