Fight off Seasonal Affective Disorder with these 3 scents this winter

Don't get us wrong, we love a cozy winter evening, but Seasonal Affective Disorder — S.A.D. — has the power to overwhelm us and discourage the hygge (consciously enjoying the small things in life) vibes we craved at the start of the season.

Symptoms can include fatigue, a lack of social interaction, and depression, making it a challenging few months for as many as 10 million Americans. Thankfully, there are ways to combat it, including light therapy. But experts at Charles Farris, one of the world's oldest luxury candlemakers, suggest we turn to scents to combat these difficulties.

Since we're contributing to our home fragrance collection anyway, we figured we'd take our candle purchases a step further and fight the winter blues with these expert-approved aromas.

How to fight Seasonal Affective Disorder with scents

When skies are grey and moods are blue, we might feel a bit helpless, but even simple steps such as lighting a candle can put us back on track to feeling well.

"Luckily, there are plenty of ways to keep the winter blues at bay, and thanks to their range of psychological benefits, scented candles are just one tool in your arsenal," says Timothy Duggan-Rees, managing director at Charles Farris.

Well, now you've mentioned it, we have been eyeing a few new goodies...

Timothy Duggan-Rees Social Links Navigation Managing director at Charles Farris Timothy Duggan-Rees is the managing director at Charles Farris, one of the oldest luxury candlemakers in the world, with roots in Victorian times.

1. Use fruity scents for fatigue

(Image credit: Getty Images/LightFieldStudios)

Even if you're using some of the best pillows out there to drift off to Neverland, chances are you're still feeling a bit sluggish during the winter, and it's completely normal.

"A common symptom of Seasonal Affective Disorder is a noticeable lack of energy," Timothy says. "With the reduced daylight influencing our circadian rhythms and the production of sleep hormones like melatonin, we must find other ways to restore our energy throughout the day."

Fruity scents and mint are rejuvenating aromas and will give us a much-needed jolt (even if we've already used the small coffee maker on our kitchen counter multiple times). These types of scents signal the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin, and in turn, lift our spirits when we need it most.

Dye and, additive-free Enlighten Grapefruit Mangosteen Candle Shop at Enlighten Candles Burn time: 10–60 hours (depending on size)

Size: 3 oz, 8 oz tin, and, 12 oz

Notes: Fruity

Wax: 100% soy wax

Price: $12–$28 (depending on size) A "citrus-forward candle" according to Real Homes reviewers, Grapefruit Mangosteen is everything you could want in a fruity scent. Additionally, it's made with a phthalate-free fragrance and essential oil blends.

2. Use floral scents for relaxation

(Image credit: Getty Images/Vikusha)

Though we tend to avoid garden strolls in the middle of winter, the best way to feel relaxed and zen when S.A.D. symptoms kick in is through floral scents, so reach for that bodega bouquet whenever possible.

"Ylang-Ylang is widely known as a sleep-enhancing scent, cherished for its soothing properties and natural aroma that may influence a person’s nervous system," Timothy says. "By regulating these crucial aspects of our mind and body, we create a better state of mind and relaxation."

Customer favorite La Jolie Muse Gardenia & Ylang Ylang Shop at Amazon Burn time: 90 hours

Size: 19.4 oz

Notes: Floral

Wax: Soy wax

Price: $34.99 A favorite amongst shoppers, Gardenia & Ylang-Ylang is equivalent to stepping through a lush garden in the middle of spring. It's lively and fresh, but you'll also love that it's vegan, biodegradable, as well as cruelty-and-paraben-free.

3. Use jasmine for a mood boost

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jason Edwards)

Whether you're opting for a candle or one of the best reed diffusers out there, Timothy suggests going the jasmine route if you're looking for a mood boost.

"Jasmine scents are crafted to provide an uplifting experience, with people noting how it helps foster and create a more positive environment at home," he says.

Celeb fave Kai by Gaye Straza skylight fragrance candle Shop at Amazon Burn time: 40 hrs

Size: 10 oz

Notes: Floral

Wax: Soy and coconut wax blend

Price: $48 Real Homes reviewers describe this celeb-approved selection as "jasmine-y with just the right amount of carnation and tuberose thrown in for good measure." If it's good enough for Oprah, it's good enough for us.

Looking for more ways to keep your home smelling fresh? If you'd like to go the DIY route, we've spoken to experts about how to make a reed diffuser and how to get the most out of a scented candle.