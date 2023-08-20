9 dorm buys you need to be extra AF

Headed off to college this fall? You definitely want to stock up on all of the dorm room essentials to make your new space as cozy and functional as possible. Once you have all of the important stuff — think bedding, storage, and a mini fridge — it’s time to take things up a notch with small extras to upgrade your dorm.
Now, these dorm room decor items aren’t exactly essential but they are totally necessary for elevating your small space and ensuring you have a cozy, functional, and fun space to retreat to after back-to-back classes and the stress of studying for exams.
Here are nine of the best small items for dorm rooms.
If you have a kitchenette area in your dorm room, a tabletop ice maker can elevate your beverage station and make it possible to stay cool and hydrated without having to run down to the cafeteria. This one from Amazon comes in several different colors and features a compact design that is perfect for small, tight spaces.
The BedShelfie Bedside Shelf reminds us that it’s all about the little things in life — especially as far as convenience is concerned. If you don’t have enough space for a side table or are sleeping on a top bunk, this shelf attaches to your bed frame and is big enough to hold a tablet, notebook, book, and more. It even has a built-in cup holder!
You absolutely need a comfy pillow for sitting up in bed — whether you're actually reading for class or watching Netflix. This fuzzy pillow comes in lavender, cream, gray, and black, so you can def find one to match your bedding. With over 2,000 reviews, people really love this damn thing!
If you have a little extra floor space in your dorm and want to curate a meditation sanctuary, don’t forget the mood lighting! With its warm glow, this large globe floor lamp is a fun and moody way to set the scene and create a peaceful space for mindfulness practices like meditation and journaling as well as reading and studying. Don’t forget the floor cushions!
Snacks are essential to dorm life. Whether you take some to go from the cafeteria or stock up on your next Target run, keeping your snacks organized is ideal for a small space (plus, it keeps them fresher for longer!). These food storage containers are an excellent dorm organization hack and a set of six costs under $40.
If you’re someone who prefers to study with music playing in the background, you’ll definitely want to snag a portable speaker for your dorm. The JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of the best speakers for a dorm because it’s so versatile. Lay it flat on your desk or clip it to your backpack and play some tunes while studying in the park. Plus, it will come in handy when you and your friends want to hang out after class.
You're def gonna want a fleece-y blanket to keep you warm on chillier nights come winter. This cute checkerboard print is really striking while still being neutral enough to match the rest of your decor. If you want something a little bolder, it also comes in bright yellow. Plus, it's only $10!
Need somewhere to host friends? Or just to throw clothes on top of? You're gonna need a small dorm chair. It's really smart to get a folding one like this so you can store it away when you're not using it to create more space. Plus, it will be easy to move into your next space sophomore year.
Imagine how good the getting-ready vibes would be with this light. The lights are low, your outfit is perf, and you’re putting the finishing touches on your lipgloss. It would literally be like a music video. The selfie opps would be immaculate. Hang it up by your desk or by your door for last-min checks before you leave.