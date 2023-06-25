These practical and stylish room dividers are high on shoppers' wishlists — if you live in a tiny space, they're fab

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Not to be dramatic, but after discovering the power of a room divider I don’t think I could ever go back. Gone are the days of rolling my eyes at my exercise bike which has sat in the corner of my room judging me since its last proper use during the pandemic. Oh, and after hours I can say goodbye to my WFH desk that tortures me with looming deadlines while I try to enjoy trashy TV. Some super stylish room dividers have entered the building and blown all my troubles away, no architect (or change in lifestyle) needed.

The obsession with open-plan spaces pre-pandemic switched when we all realized we need some privacy and from there, room dividers became a hot commodity, worldwide. So, this led me to do a whole load of research and discover that there are a crazy number of beautiful models available, from folding room dividers for small spaces to wooden designs with built-in storage and even hanging ones to wow, I am now a room divider convert.

Quick Menu:

1. Folding room dividers

2. Hanging room dividers

3. Room dividers with shelves

Room dividers allow me to compartmentalize my life, giving me privacy and the ability to curate different sections in my home. Wondering if you should be on the market for a room divider? If you live in a small space in the city, in a studio, with kids, or just simply want some privacy from time to time, the answer is a resounding yes.

Our favorite room dividers to section your space with ease

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Folding room dividers

These folding room dividers have such beautiful and intricate designs, proving that a quick fix to clutter can make the ultimate design statement!

1. Lena Upholstered Room Divider Shop at Anthropologie Size (in.): H70 x W68 x D4.5

Made from: 60% cotton, 40% linen

Colors: Black, floral pattern with orange, green, teal and pink There is no avoiding how captivatingly beautiful this room divider from Anthropologie is. I'm absolutely obsessed with the Japanese-style floral maximalist print and how it contrasts with the simple black natural wooden frame. A royal-inspired centerpiece that will command attention in any room. I'm envisioning it in an elegant boudoir setup, providing a fancy changing screen... who needs a walk-in wardrobe?! 2. Amber Carved Wood Room Divider Screen Shop at UO Home Size (in.): H72 x W20 x D2

Made from: Mango wood, MDF

Colors: White The lacey look of this white mango wood room divider has a South of France charm about it that I can't get enough of! Delicately ornate, this intricately carved wooden screen will cast beautiful shadows as the light streams in. Plus, the silhouette is striking and timeless. I'd love to implement this in a space by a window, rather than a harsh blind, to offer privacy without compromising on natural light. 3. Double Sided Ethereal Leaves Canvas Room Divider Shop at Etsy Size (in.): H71" x W47.25" x D1"

Made from: Kiln-dried spruce wood frame, canvas screens

Colors: Red, brown, yellow This screen is GLOWING! An earthy, double-sided canvas that will make a decorative statement in any room, this lightweight room divider is a beautiful addition to a home that is channeling a rich yet natural look. The perfect way to bring the outdoors in with versatile earthy colors, ideal for complementing a huge range of pallets. Super easy to move and folds flat for stress-free storage.

Hanging room dividers

Give your space a revamp with a hanging room divider, the perfect way to separate a space without breaking up your floor.

4. LIVALAYA Large Macrame Curtain Shop at Amazon Size (in.): L78 x W50

Made from: Cotton

Colors: Ivory Ahhhh I just feel relaxed looking at this. This boho chic macrame curtain can be hung as a room divider in any space, allowing you to live your Daisy Jones and the Six fantasy. Effortlessly charming and cool in equal measure, this is a gorgeous room divider to opt for in spaces that are thirsting for an easy-breezy refresh with a side of privacy. 5. Klarina Panel Hanging Room Divider Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H16 x W16 x D0.1

Made from: Plastic/Acrylic

Colors: Black Combine these panel screens to work with the size of your room, this room divider is a fabulous go-to for those of us who are backing out of the open-plan life in favor of broken-plan. This creative, decorative screen comes in either black or white, adding a simple yet striking feature to your space. A brilliant kitchen/diner situation solution! 6. House of Hampton Hanging Room Divider Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H78.74 x W39.37 x D0.5

Made from: Plastic/Acrylic

Colors: Beige, Black, Champagne, Dark Coffee, Gold, Light Purple, Pink, Red, Rose Red Simple doesn't always mean boring and in the case of this airy hanging room divider, that certainly isn't the case! Available in loads of beautiful colors, I opted for the champagne to include in this roundup because I think it would work well in any space, offering a gentle shimmer, perfect for when it catches the light.

Room dividers with shelves

Giving a 1950s charm, room dividers with shelves provide a classic solution to modern, open-plan spaces.

7. Target 4 Panel Paper Straw Weave Screen Shop at Target Size (in.): H70.75 x W0.75 x D70.5

Made from: Bamboo

Colors: Brown Bamboo room dividers are super traditional and visually striking without having to overdo anything on the design front. What's more, the rich, dark coffee color of this straw weave screen gives it an expensive look (accompanied by a cheeky Target price tag!) I'd style this divider as a permanent fixture in an open living space that needs to conceal a home office desk, using it as a display unit for photos and plants. 8. VASAGLE Display Shelf and Room Divider Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H62.6 x W27.6 x D9.4

Made from: Wood

Colors: Brown This funky, display shelf is the perfect way to show the end of one aesthetic moment and the beginning of another. Styled in an open plan kitchen/diner or living room kitchen, I'm picturing this beautiful, arty piece dressed with pretty drink bottles, vinyl, and cookbooks as an elevated bar concept. Orrrrr, picture frames, books, and plants to separate a relaxing space from the eyesore of an exercise bike, perhaps. The options are endless; all I know is that you're onto a winner with this stylish, multi-purpose room divider. 9. Etsy Room Divider and Folding Privacy Screens with Shelves Shop at Etsy Size (in.): H67 x W63.6 x D0.7

Made from: Wood

Colors: Light brown This room divider is neutral and simple, leaning into an organic, Scandi look, perfect for spaces yearning for some texture and character. The shelves are big enough to provide a permanent perch for indoor foliage and plants or why not create a privacy partition in your bedroom and use the shelves as extra storage for your clothes? You can never have enough closet space if you ask me!!

FAQs

How do you use a room divider? Now we're all in a room divider hole, having fallen in love with the models above... it poses the question: where can you use them and how should you style them?! It's all about creating partitions that effortlessly elevate both the usefulness and aesthetic of your space. Rather than interrupting the overall flow of the room, a room divider styled correctly will extend its usage. The most obvious usage of a room divider is to hide clutter! From your messy workspace, to your kids' toys and your new home boxes that you're putting off unboxing... a room divider will add sophistication where there would otherwise just be - well - mess! However, beyond this anti-clutter quick-fix, room dividers are used in luxury projects by the experts all the time. I asked Lubo Todorov, Head of Visual Merchandising at Raft Furniture, for his insight, and he explained that his principal motivation for working with room dividers is to create vignettes. "Modern homes have the luxury of being able to balance and sometimes even prioritize form over function. This means, for me, a room divider serves a practical purpose but is ultimately a design statement. For example, you could create a cozy reading corner, softened with a small accent rug and a reading lamp. Room dividers allow you to paint a vignette, giving different spaces within the same room a different ambiance." says Lubo.

What kind of room dividers should you avoid? I picked out the best because I don't want you to make an interiors faux-pas - (I got you). Basically, room dividers should complement your interiors, not overwhelm them. If you have a small space, avoid solid dividers because you'll make it look even smaller. A totally opaque room divider will block light and do more harm than good. If there's lots of footfall in the room (for example, if you're placing a room divider in a kids' play area), avoid flimsy models. Oh, and avoid white or blue hanging room divider curtains if you don't want to serve hospital clinic realness, I'm begging you!

How we chose these room dividers

I handpicked al of the room dividers featured in this guide based on their stellar customer ratings. That and I made sure to feature different types of room dividers, so that depending on the style and size of your space, you should find something to tickle your fancy.