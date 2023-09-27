I didn't know that bed skirts could be so fashionable — until I found these designer-looking ruffles

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Small bedroom design hack: Make the most of a good bed skirt. Whether you're moving into a teeny dorm or have bought a house with not-so-cute bedrooms, a bed skirt works wonders, no matter if you choose a ruffled, microfiber, or pared-back pick. As far as we're concerned — it's a failsafe solution to drab and limited boudoir decor.

Your bedroom is a sanctuary — especially during your teens and twenties when sleep (and "you" time) is in short supply. After all, as your only reprieve from the hustle and bustle of 21st-century life, the bedroom remains a sacred place where one can finally switch off, dream, and unwind. Zhuzhing it up with a beautifully decked-out bed can only help.

Just like the best bed sheets, when it comes to bed skirts, they're available in a whole gamut of colors, fabrications, and prices, acting as an easy and affordable way to spice up your space and hide dust or anything else lurking beneath your bed. Here are nine options we highly recommend.

9 bed skirts to elevate your bedroom on a budget

It might be the checkered and striped designs — ideal for a preppy-but-peppy set-up — that tickle your fancy. Perhaps, even an elastic number for ease? Maybe, you're set on the drop-fit designs, perfect for podium bed owners. Either way, you can trust our hand-picked selection to cover every taste and need, from quiet luxury to boho-chic.

Highly-rated bed skirts

Cheap but chic 1. Levinsohn Eyelet Bed Skirt Shop at Target Price: From $18.99

Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Made from: Cotton

Colors: 3 If you're looking for a low price but are unwilling to compromise on quality, then this regal design has your name on it. Suitable to tumble dry and machine wash, it comes with a platform that sits between the mattress and box spring, holding its classic, 14-inch skirting in place. Available in a trio of neutral tones, including white, ivory, and mocha, the skirt was a big hit with reviewers, earning brownie points for expensive looks and stable placement on the bed. Microfiber 2. Bare Home Microfiber Bed Skirt Shop at Walmart Price: From $18.99

Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Made from: Brushed microfiber

Colors: 11 Just when you thought they'd run out of uses for microfiber, another ingenious use appears. In this instance, the soft and cushy texture works wonders, repelling stains and wrinkles, but also looking velvety plush. Coming in a whole rainbow of colors, this hypoallergenic design was a major hit with shoppers. Their verdict? Easy washing, no ironing required, and it looks awesome. A tick in every box. Elastic 3. Adjustable Cotton-Poly Bedskirt Shop at Walmart Price: From $20.98

Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Made from: Cotton

Colors: 2 Talk about ergonomic! Those elastic ruffles not only look fabulous, but they mean you won't need to spend time removing the mattress to apply your bed skirt. The dream, right? This broderie Anglaise-esque piece, available in chic white or ivory, is perfect for injecting some overdue panache into the chambre, which — let's face it — applies to anyone dealing with a corner-cutting landlord. In terms of care, it's an absolute breeze. Simply machine-wash when necessary. And yes, shoppers loved it. The consensus was that it's a great fit and that it looks the part. Quiet luxury 4. Miye Waffle Bed Skirt Shop at Amazon Price: From $23.99

Size: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, or California king

Made from: Polyester

Colors: 3 Look at that subtle off-white coloring and the quality thickness of it. Yep, this is giving stealth wealth at a price we can all afford. Ideal for concealing your under-bed storage without making a song and dance of it, this drapes neatly thanks to its carefully tailored design. Machine-washable (go cold) and tumble-dry friendly (low setting, though), this perfect bedding buy is lightly puckered to form the ultimate, less-is-more texture. Box pleats are always in, and almost all shoppers agree. Wrinkle resistant 3. Pashun Ruffled Wrinkle Resistant Wrap Around Bed Skirt Shop at Wayfair Price: From $34.99

Size: Twin, full, queen, or king

Made from: 100% microfiber

Colors: 5 Your bed skirt will be getting plenty of use once in place, so unless you're after an intentionally wrinkled design, you'll want it looking as neat as possible, for as long as possible. Fortunately, this design has you sorted. Especially handy for beds with footboards or awkward bed posts, its ruffles can hide anything and look smart in white, black, grey, navy, or cream. Plus, how cute are those pom poms? Designer pick 5. Laura Ashley Ticking Bed Skirt Shop at Wayfair Price: From $35.69

Size: Twin, full, king, or queen

Made from: Cotton

Color: Blue and white When it comes to savvy but modish furnishings, you know Laura Ashley has your back. Certainly, this holds true for this striped number, fabricated in sturdy premium cotton with a gorgeous texture. And yes, even something as luxe as this can be thrown in the washing machine for quick clean-ups. For reviewers, this was everything they asked for colors as described, impeccable quality, and a brilliant addition to any home. After that beachside, nautical feel? Consider this your answer. It's the equivalent of that classic striped shirt in your capsule wardrobe. Durable 7. VHC Brands Buffalo Check Bed Skirt Shop at Amazon Price: From $42.95

Size: Queen

Made from: Cotton

Color: Gray and white Aside from looking the business in that cool, farmhouse check, this queen-sized design is a real trooper, promising plenty of wear thanks to its neat and strong hem fold and machine-stitched perfection. For anyone embracing a more cottagecore vibe in their apartment, this gingham/checkered home decor pick fits the bill. Plus, where shoppers are concerned, it's a high-quality piece that adds plenty of light to a room. Bright and airy? Check. Tassled 8. Softta Boho Bed Skirt Shop at Amazon Price: From $64

Size: Twin, full, queen, or king

Made from: Washed cotton

Color: Ivory white If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that boho is going nowhere. While you study up on your boho dorm decor trivia, you'll want to start with a simple game-changer, like this. Fabricated in ultra-soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic cotton, this hardwearing skirt is a piece of cake to set up thanks to its handy straps. According to the reviews, it's charmingly distressed, fitting in neatly with a shabby-chic ensemble. And yes, the tassels will fan neatly out onto the floor, hiding anything under your bed. Scalloped edge 9. Emma Scalloped Bedskirt Shop at Ballard Designs Price: Was from $129 , Now from $109.65 (save $19.35)

Size: Daybed, twin, full, queen, or king

Made from: Cotton

Color: Cornflower, goldenrod, sage, spa, or white Now this is the most expensive on our list, but if you've got a budget to blow on good bedding, may I suggest this swirly bedskirt? There are so many delicious shades of scalloped edges to choose from, including cornflower blue, a buttery goldenrod, herbaceous sage, silvery-green spa, and of course, classic white. If you don't buy it I will after seeing the glowing feedback this dust ruffle has gained.

Things to consider when buying a bed skirt

It's easy to dive into bed skirts without first thinking about what exactly it is you're after. To help guide the way, we've drawn up some pointers for you to cross-check before making the purchase.

Size: Generally speaking, most bed skirts come in an array of sizes, from twin to California king. The ones we've listed above are no exception to the rule, but we've naturally listed out options that come in twin, twin XL, and queen sizes as it's rare any under-30-year-old is waking up in a king just yet. (Here's to dreaming, girlies!) The point remains: ensure you've matched your skirt to your bed or risk it bunching and sloping off to one side. Ultimately, you want a drop between and around 12 to 16 inches so that the skirt covers your bed's hidden wares beneath.

Fabrication: The texture and feel of your bed skirts rest heavily on its material construction. If it's microfiber, for example, it's going to give your bed a soft and cushy surface. On the other hand, a washed cotton, like that used in some of the tassel designs, will appear a little more rugged, perfect for anyone seeking that rustic, shabby-chic farmhouse appeal.

Color and pattern: This one is obvious but worth a mention all the same. Think about your bedroom holistically. Is it in dire need of color? If so, then by all means look to a more statement palette. Also, ask yourself: do want something a little more graphic? Stripes, while they're certainly a style proposition, have an understated charm, while something floral is a tried and tested way to imbue the space with a pastoral, loving mood. Equally, you might want to go as muted as possible, letting the meticulous weave or embroidery speak for itself.

FAQs

How do you put a bed skirt on without moving a mattress? If you're using a bed skirt that comes with a platform to place between the mattress and box springs, we're sorry, but you do need to take that mattress off, or at least shift it to the side. However, if you're working with a purely ruffled, strapped, or elastic design, it's a little easier. Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, Raf Michalowski, has some wise words. "Start by laying your bed skirt flat on the floor or bed with the decorative side facing down," says Michalowski. "Then carefully lift each corner of your mattress and tuck the edges of the bed skirt underneath. Once all four corners are in place, adjust the bed skirt to ensure it is evenly spread around the base of your bed." For this, Michalowski also suggests — curveball — using a spatula or ruler to help you tuck the skirt in. Don't knock it until you've tried it!

Does a bed skirt go under or over the mattress? Good question. In part, this comes down to personal preference and also the bed type you're working with. We spoke with interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, Raf Michalowski, for a little more insight. "For platform beds, where the mattress sits directly on top of the frame, it is recommended to place the bed skirt underneath the mattress for a clean and seamless look," he explains. "For traditional beds with a box spring or foundation, the bed skirt can go either under or over the mattress." Also, measure between your mattress and floor so you can ensure the drop length of your bed skirt matches. Wise words, indeed.

Raf Michalowski Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture Raf Michalowski is an interior designer. He is also the founder of Meble Furniture, which is one of the largest leading furniture retailers within North America.

Where to shop for bed skirts

Still searching for the perfect bed skirt? Take a look at some of our favorite sites below.

How we chose these bed skirts

Poring through hundreds of product listings, we selected a tight pick of designs to suit a smaller budget without skimping on taste. As such, we paid close attention to shopper testimonials and ratings, ensuring you get the cream of the crop. If it didn't earn a minimum of four stars, then you better believe it won't be showing up here. While we haven't yet tested each and every product ourselves, you can sleep safe in the knowledge that these were all selected based on whether they genuinely improved users' lives.

Your quest for the chicest bedroom on the cheap continues. Next up decluttering with stylish and effective bedroom storage ideas.