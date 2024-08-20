How to dry basil — 3 easy steps for delicious dried herbs at home

For those who love adding delicious herbs to culinary creations, finding out how to dry basil is a smart idea.

I've asked gardeners and homemakers how you can do this, and thankfully it only takes three steps. All you have to do is carefully prepare the leaves, hang them to dry, and store them properly.

Whether you've been growing basil yourself or have bought a pack from the supermarket that you can't use all at once, this will come in useful.

Good to know

Time: About 5 minutes to prep, 7 days to dry.

Difficulty: Easy.

Helpful hints: For the best results, choose a basil variety suited to drying with sturdy leaves like Genovese, Neapolitan or Sweet basil. “If you’re picking leaves, make sure to do this once the plant is mature and flowering for maximum flavor,” explains Amanda Schmitt, homemaking expert and owner of Life As Mama.

Drying basil essentials

Basil — you can either get these this from your plant or buy these from the supermarket

you can either get these this from your plant or buy these from the supermarket Twine — the Love, Laugh, Craft Twine from Walmart is under $2 and is made from jute

the Love, Laugh, Craft Twine from Walmart is under $2 and is made from jute Airtight containers — I recommend using a small mason jar, such as the Ball Regular Mouth 4oz Quilted Pint Mason Jars from Walmart which is cute and comes with 12pcs

1. Prepare the leaves

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

First of all, you’re going to need to prepare your leaves, whether you’re harvesting them from a basil crop or taking them out of a pack from the store.

“I gently rinse the leaves and pat them dry with a towel,” says Marco Picano, landscaping expert and co-owner of Picano Landscaping.

“From here, I bundle 3-5 stems together and secure them with kitchen twine,” he continues.

If you don’t have any twine, the Tenn Well Cooking Twine from Amazon is highly rated and made from 100% cotton.

“The key is not bruising the leaves when bundling and providing adequate airflow,” adds Amanda.

2. Hang the leaves up and leave to dry

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Once you’ve got your basil all tied up, you next need to hang it up in your kitchen.

“I hang fresh basil upside down in small bundle, in a warm corner of my kitchen away from sunlight for 5-7 days until crispy,” explains Amanda.

If you don’t have anywhere to hang them, try taping them with masking tape to the top of your window frame, like I did. I used two layers of tape to ensure they stuck on.

Marco agrees, adding that it’s a good idea to check the leaves daily for any mold.

3. Store in an airtight container

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

Once dried, you can crush the leaves and store them in an airtight jar. “When I do this, I put the jars in my pantry for up to a year,” Amanda says.

“Dried basil has an intense flavor, so use about 1/3 of the fresh amount in recipes,” she suggests.

If you’re on a budget or have small kitchen storage, you can also store your basil in clear zip bags.

Reusable Vtopmart Glass Food Storage Jars Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4.5 x W4.5

Made from: Glass

Price: $21.99 for three I put my dried basil in a container like this, as it made it easy to store the crushed herbs and looks super cute in my pantry cupboard. These ones are made from BPA free glass and come with convenient labels.

FAQs

What is the best way to dry fresh basil?

The best way to dry fresh basil is by hanging it up in a warm, sunny spot for 5-7 days, checking it each day for progress and for potential mold spots.

Is it better to freeze or dry fresh basil?

“Personally, I prefer drying basil to freezing as I find the flavor fuller,” says Amanda.

“However, if short on time or space, blanching then freezing whole basil leaves in an ice cube tray with water or stock also works well for up to 6 months.”

From here, you can simply add frozen cubes directly to simmering sauces or pesto.

With the proper care and storage, home-dried basil can be even more flavorful than commercial.

“The satisfaction of preserving the harvest from your own herb garden or kitchen windowsill makes it all worthwhile,” Amanda finishes by saying.

