These are the best portable fans for a hot girl summer — as highly rated by shoppers

Unless you've entered #GoblinMode these past few months, you might have noticed the sun is OUT. And while we're totally here for catching some rays and living out our best lives, we have no business in looking sweaty on the go. Remember, it's a hot girl — not a rat girl — summer. Whether you're riding the metro to a hot Bumble date, heading into the office, or simply unwinding on a lounge chair, there are a few essentials you'll want close to hand, aside from your phone, purse, and Starbs.

Perhaps, the most essential of these is the portable fan, which, unlike its stationery cousin — the household fan — is there for you when you need it most. Rushing around town, hailing Ubers, or trying to maintain some semblance of order as you head home for the summer with half your college wardrobe in tow... Whatever's planned, perspiration and fluster are expected, so come prepared. Not only does the portable fan slot neatly into your handbag or pockets, but it's also available in plenty of different variations to suit your needs.

Quick Menu:

1. Portable fans for cooling

2. Portable handheld fans

3. Battery-operated portable fans

To get you started in your search for the best portable fans, I've picked out a tight roster of designs, spanning desk-mounted to USB-compatible via neck pieces for hands-free cooling. Oh, and you can trust this curated offering to deliver. Each product came with stellar reviews aplenty and serious ratings, putting you in safe hands. Chic? Check. Affordable? Double-check. Now, without further ado, let's get into the portable fans to add to your basket.

The best portable fans to buy

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing.

The best portable fans for cooling

These small standalone fans are the perfect addition to a dorm desk or home office setup. Plus, they can be transported to and from your workplace or college if you happen to be heading in that day. Coolness guaranteed.

Desk mate 1. Mainstays Personal Fan Shop at Walmart Size (in. ): H5.7 x W5 x D1.8

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 4

Price: From $10.88 Slotting neatly into a handbag, this handy piece comes with three speeds, an adjustable tilting fan, and a USB cord to charge it up. Available in four colors — black, purple, teal, and white — it's primed for anything, whether that's a day on the beach or an afternoon studying. Not only does its battery last for four and a half hours at a time, but you can also plug it into your desktop, power bank, or smartphone to keep it going if you run out of juice. As for the shoppers' take, the fan earns major kudos for its power and quiet operation. The OG 2. Bigtree Oscillating Personal Fan with Misting Shop at Wayfair Size (in. ): H8.4 x W5

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Color: White

Price: From $22.73



Sometimes, you can't beat a classic. And this no-nonsense design is no exception to the rule. With five-speed and two spray settings, it's a high-performing gadget that doesn't skimp on looks. Timelessly simple, this fan-cum-humidifier would be ideal for muggy days in the office or library, offering easy charging via laptop, power banks, and any USB outlet. Word on the street is that it rocks — space-saving, virtually silent, and great for the gym. Consider me sold. Pretty in pink 3. EasyAcc Portable Desk Fan Shop at Amazon Size (in. ): H8.54 x W5.98 x D1.81

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 3

Price: From $22.99 Cute, right? With a mountable design and dial to adjust the speed, this also comes with an array of charging options alongside its rechargeable battery. A breeze (sorry!) to take wherever you go, this bite-sized gadget fits into bags and works on almost any flat surface. In terms of looks, it's sleek and minimal, letting the artful lines take center stage. Oh, and reviewers love it, describing it as long-lasting and ever-so-useful for work trips or days out and about. And yes, it folds flat. Win-win.

The best portable handheld fans

Granted, the above pieces are easy enough to carry around with you, but when it comes to quick and snappy use, these designs are the ultimate snack. Ultra little, but ultra loveable, the personal handheld fans are summer's solution.

Cheap and chic 4. Elegiant Mini Handheld Fan Shop at Walmart Size (in. ): H7.40 x W3.81

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Color: Blue

Price: From $6.99 Shopping on a budget but won't skimp on style? This four-speed design is just the ticket, offering up to 25 hours of continuous use. Add to this a tilting head and detachable, washable fan cover, and you have seriously good value for money. Of course, it also arrives with a slick charging cable, plus the added extra of a lanyard, so you can rock yours across the neck — trust me, it's a look. According to shoppers, this is a lifesaver, handling hot flushes, stuffy rooms, and long days at the laptop. I want one, now! Easy breezy 5. Aluan Handheld Mini Fan Shop at Amazon Size (in. ): H4.9 x W3.1 x D0.8

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 7

Price: From $15.99 This pocket-sized companion is everything you need. Providing three speeds, easy operation, and the option to prop it up, the design has a strong battery life and comes with a cheeky lanyard, too. In terms of strength, it would keep you cool even at a meter distance. Personally, I'm very here for this piece, if not just for its Y2K-style silhouette. Shoppers raved about the design — especially those who struggle with hot summers. Gigs, long lines in the sun, or camping in a tent... Name a problem, and this is your answer. Quick charge 6. Gaiatop Portable Handheld Fan Shop at Amazon Size (in. ): H4.26 x W1.5 x D1.4

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 7

Price: From $14.99



Believe it or not, this handheld device is suitable for charging your phone and laptop, besides being one hell of a super fan. Now, that's range. Offering between 14–21 hours of run time, this silicone-blade design is lightweight and folds up for desktop use. Add to this a handy armlet lanyard, and you've got a major steal. Oh, and if you're ever in need of a quick lash touch-up, this works wonders, drying them in record time. It also takes a mere two and a half hours to charge fully. Reviewers were suitably delighted, praising its make-up credentials, cute cat design, and quick and effective cooling. What else could you ask for?

The best battery-operated portable fans

Nowadays, most battery-powered fans come with a USB function, although, occasionally, some don't. Here, we've listed a mix of both, each selected based on battery capacity or compatibility with your standard AA battery. And yes, stylistic Brownie points are in high supply here.

Retro realness 7. O2Cool Sport Misting Fan Shop at Urban Outfitters Size (in. ): H4.72 x W1.97 x D1.18

Power: Battery powered

Color: Pink

Price: From $9.00 This is a back-to-basics icon, complete with misting functionality, too. Requiring just one AA battery for operation, it also features a neat carabiner you can attach to your belt loops or a lanyard, completing that original, old-school flex. Fitted with foam blades, it fills with water and immediately gets to work, offering a cool breeze when you need it most. The verdict from customers? Buy, buy, buy! Ideal for summer activities and sports, this was a big hit. Plus, Urban Outfitters is always a trusted name when it comes to hot-stuff accessories. No hands! 8. Panergy Portable Neck Fan Shop at Wayfair Size (in. ): H8.98 x W8 x D2.95

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 3

Price: From $32.51



Completely charged in just three hours, this neckpiece provides as much as 21 hours of cooling, with a selection of four different wind speeds to suit your needs. Because of its hand-free design, it's popular among fitness freaks, not to mention anyone who lives somewhere mildly warm. Specced with bladeless fans along its interior, it's an ingenious invention, earning shining reports all around. Forget wiping your brow — this has the hiker, commuter, and everyday student set for a jam-packed but perspiration-free day. Rock it 9. AOCOOLFAN Portable Fan Shop at Amazon Size (in. ): H5.9 x W3.8 x D1.9

Power: Rechargeable battery or USB

Colors: 5

Price: From $16.99 Wearable tech that's *actually* chic is hard to come by. Luckily, this adjustable, hanging design has your back. Complete with three speeds to choose from, it's fitted with seven blades, ensuring an even flow of air. As for its motor, this is almost totally silent, so you needn't fret over irritating sounds. The best bit? You can keep track of your charge at any time thanks to the percentage display screen on its front. If you wish, you can remove the lanyard and clip it to your shirt or even deploy the stand — ideal for desktop use. And yes, reviewers were wildly into this piece, championing its powerful cooling abilities.

FAQs

What are the benefits of a portable fan? You can take it anywhere

The clue is in the name, it's portable. Because of this, you're no longer hostage to the waxing and waning of the weather, but instead your own personally regulated temperature. Indeed, by circulating the air around you, a portable fan produces a cooling effect, evaporating the moisture on your skin, and thereby reducing unwanted sweatiness. It's a style statement

Yep, aside from being a handy tool, it's also an excuse to be a little extra. After all, who doesn't love a pastel-hued gadget to match their daily fit? The O2Cool Sport Misting Fan from Urban Outfitters, for example, is serving 90s energy in that hot pink and purple colorway. You'll save money on air-con

Why invest your hard-earned cash into a brand-new air-conditioning system when you can just enact a few simple changes, and pop a desktop portable fan next to your laptop? Relatively speaking, portable fans are cheap to run, and you can switch them on and off as and when needed, rather than burning electricity for hours on end.

Does a portable fan cool a room? No, although it might feel like it. Fans (and this applies to all fans, including portable ones) work by moving hot air away from your face or body, and then replacing this with cooler air. In essence, the general room temperature will be more or less the same, but where the fan is pointed will have a higher concentration of cooler air. The faster the fan, the better the circulation. Read our guide on how to make a fan blow cold air if you need more help cooling down.

Don't forget to keep your fan working at its best by cleaning it. Not sure how to clean a fan? We can help!

Where to buy a portable fan

If you haven't yet settled on your go-to fan, don't sweat it. We've handpicked the finest retailers in the game below to help you cool off.

How we chose these portable fans

Basing our selections on style as well as practicality, we honed in on the reviews of customers, ensuring the overall consensus for each and every product was nothing but great. At this point in time, we haven't tried out all the products, but you needn't fret: none of our selections earned anything less than a four-star rating and shining feedback.