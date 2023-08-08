This Ninja coffee maker brews incredible-tasting hot coffee — and it keeps it warm for up to 4 hours

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro could be the go-to coffee machine for those looking for a piping hot cup of coffee — which is surprisingly harder to find than you might imagine. While lattes and espressos are nice, there are some days when you just want a solid cup of coffee, brewed to perfection, and consistently hot every time. You don’t want to mess with fancy gadgets, steamed milk, and making sure the temperature gauge hits the right target.

That’s when you pull out the Ninja. This small coffee maker gets the job done, every time, whether it’s just you looking for a cup of joe before your 8 am Zoom meeting or you’re hosting breakfast for a crowd. Want to feel like you’re running a late-night diner where the coffee’s strong and hot? Again, Ninja’s got you covered.

This pal is also incredibly easy-to-use — so easy to use that your partner's mom won’t need to wake you up at 6 am when she’s visiting. Better yet, set it on a delay so she’ll walk into the kitchen to find a freshly brewed pot of coffee waiting, and say hello to brownie points.

It makes a bold cup of coffee in just a few minutes, and its brewing system is so quiet that it won’t disturb those who need that first cup of caffeine before they truly wake up.

What I thought of the Ninja programmable XL 14-cup coffee Maker Pro

The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO has a small footprint on the kitchen counter and an intuitive design. From the integrated coffee scoop (you won’t have to worry about misplacing it!) to the 14-cup carafe, which has a lid that screws on for no leaks and removes completely for easy cleaning, every detail of this simple coffee maker has been thought through carefully.

But its biggest draw is that it brews coffee piping hot and keeps it warm for up to four hours. We know everyone has dreams of leisurely sipping on their morning cuppa while it’s fresh, but somehow reality (dogs, bosses, roommates) always seems to creep in and interrupt the caffeinated magic. Thanks to Ninja’s keep-warm function and the ability to warm the pot of coffee back up hours later, you don’t need to sip in a timely manner to enjoy your coffee hot.

Testing the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro

Setting up the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro

Setting up this coffee maker couldn’t be easier. The pieces just make sense — no engineering degree required. Pop the water tank on, put the brew basket in, and add the carafe. That’s it. Easy peasy.

The hardest thing you’ll do is remove all the stickers. Thankfully, they peel off without too much of a fight. Set the clock while you’re at it, using the H and M buttons, plus the AM/PM indicator to arrive at the right time.

Before you first use the Ninja for your caffeine needs, you’ll want to wash all the parts, including the reservoir, carafe, brew basket, and permanent filter with warm, soapy water and dry thoroughly.

You’ll then want to run a clean cycle, filling the reservoir all the way to 14 cups and running a classic brew with water only. Discard that water, and you’re ready to get started!

Making coffee using the the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro

When you’re ready for your first cup in your new machine, start by plugging it in. Then, fill the reservoir with cool, filtered water up to the desired cup level you want (or need) that day. It will use the total amount of water you pour into it, so don’t pour more thinking you’ll go back for a second pot later. Commit to the pour.

This is where my main critique comes into play. The first time I brewed a pot of coffee, I wanted just four cups. I filled the water reservoir, put the scoops into the brew basket, hit the 1 to 4 cup option, selected rich, and eagerly awaited those sweet drops of caffeine. But when I looked at the pot, it was a light tea color. That’s when I realized — the machine will brew every drop you put in the reservoir. If you only want two cups, only fill to the two-cup line. Otherwise, you could end up with 14 diluted cups using just two scoops of coffee.

Back to making the coffee. Now you’ll put the brew basket and permanent filter into the coffee maker. You can also use a #4 paper filter (available on Amazon) if you prefer. Fill it with coffee grounds using the integrated scoop, with the measurements right on the handle. Four cups needs two Ninja scoops, 10 cups needs five Ninja scoops, and so on. I would go with slightly more than recommended. For me, an extra half scoop or scoop was perfect for four cups.

Make sure the brew-through lid is securely attached to the carafe by turning it clockwise to lock it into place, then set it on the base, under the brew basket. Press Classic for a smooth, well-balanced cup, or Rich for a richer brew that’s still smooth. Wait for that precious liquid to start flowing.

*I’ll note that I didn’t notice a huge difference between Classic and Rich, though both were delicious!

Can’t wait a moment longer? The mid-brew pause lets you grab a cup without worrying about disrupting the brewing process, and the Hotter Brewing Technology assures you’re getting a steaming cup of joe.

The freshness timer will start counting as soon as the pot is made (never wonder how long it’s been sitting again!), and the coffee maker will automatically turn on the warming plate for two hours after brewing. However, you can adjust it up to four hours, and you can always warm it up again later. No questions asked.

How to clean the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro

When cleaning a coffee maker, you should always wash the permanent filter after every brew, either with warm, soapy water or on the top rack of your dishwasher. The carafe should be rinsed out, and it can also go on the top rack of the dishwasher. The water reservoir should be washed weekly.

But here’s the thing. All of the Ninja’s pieces are separate. That means they’re SO easy to clean. Each of the major pieces comes apart and they’re all dishwasher safe. Don’t put it off. Just wash ‘em.

And you know how some coffee makers have a carafe with a lid that won’t stay open? They just flip-flop all over the place, and you can never truly rinse the carafe out. There’s always some water stuck inside, and you have to prop the lid against something to keep it open in the hopes that it will evaporate. That will never happen with the Ninja, thanks to the carafe’s lid unscrewing completely.

Wipe down the rest of the machine with a damp microfiber cloth (I like this Amazon Basics set), and run a clean cycle whenever the machine seems like it’s taking longer than normal.

Is the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro right for you?

If you’re looking for a basic, strong cup of coffee, you’ve met your match. This coffee maker brews 1 to 14 cups of solid classic or rich coffee, ready to either drink black or doctored up with a bit of cream and sugar. And, if you struggle with drinking your coffee quickly, say hello to the warming function. The ability to not only keep the coffee warm for four hours but warm the pot back up is clutch.

Good to know

Instructions

You’ll find a super straightforward owner’s guide that will walk you through how to set up your machine, how to clean it before and after use, how to brew a cup of coffee, set the delay function, and use the warming plate.

Warranty

The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro comes with a one-year warranty.

Where to buy the Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro

This machine is also available to buy directly from Ninja for $99.95 .

How we test coffee makers

The Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro was sent to me by Ninja, and I tested it out daily for several weeks before writing this review, brewing everything from 1 cup to 14 cups. And, because I drink my coffee with milk and sugar, and my husband prefers his black, I got the full experience of testing its capabilities daily. I’ve continued to use the machine and will keep this updated if my thoughts or opinions on the coffee maker change.

Here are a few things I like to look out for when testing coffee makers: