I've found 9 cool finds from Amazon's "secret" Internet Famous page

I’m always looking for new ways to upgrade my home with cute, quirky Amazon home decor buys. So, you can imagine my excitement when I stumbled across Amazon's "secret" Internet Famous page and saw most of the buys I’ve been fawning over on my TikTok FYP — all discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day. Let me tell you, it’s the stuff of dreams.

Packed with deal after deal on some srsly cute buys, from Insta-worthy glasses that are just perfect for making pretty iced coffees to the most amazing twisted candles in a beautiful pastel green hue, there are so many incredible buys on Amazon RN.

The only issue with Amazon’s “secret” Internet Famous page is the fact that it conveniently compiles all the top picks into one dangerously easy-to-shop page. So, if you’re anything like me, you might just end up overspending a li'l. But I mean, these deals are just too good to pass up.

To save you from falling down a scrolling rabbit hole (like I did), I’ve rounded up a selection of all the best home decor buys from the “secret” page.

9 buys on Prime Day sale from Amazon's hidden internet famous page

1. Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray with Lid & Bin | Was $29.99, now $17.99 (save $12) I have literally had my eye on these for ages. Ever since I saw them splashed across my TikTok FYP I knew I needed them. With 40% off, this silicone ice cube mold set (that comes complete with an ice storage box) is a total bargain.

2. Shark WV201RGBRN WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac | Was $129.99, now $89.99 (save $40) Admittedly not a decor pick, but with such a fantastic discount (and the fact it's a totally useful piece of kit to have) I couldn't not include it. I've seen this handheld mini vac all over TikTok and it's getting srsly rave reviews.

3. Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase | Was $40.00, now $19.19 (save $20.81) If you're looking for a new pillowcase, you can't go wrong with a silk one. Silk is so soft and smooth and, thanks to being super cooling, is also great for sweaty sleepers. Plus, sleeping on silk is great for skin and hair health. So it's a win-win.

4. Cewor 24pcs Eucalyptus Stems | Was $18.99, now $11.19 (save $7.80) Stick these faux eucalyptus stems into your fave vase to instantly uplift the space. Whether your dorm is looking a li'l dreary or your apartment could do with some greenery, these durable stems are a great option.

5. NeuType Arched Floor Mirror with Stand | Was $169.99, now $115.05 (save $54.94) Oh my gosh, how chic does this arched mirror look? And, it's over $50 off RN. I'd say that's fate. If you're in need of a new mirror, this neutral design would look glorious in any style space. *BRB, just adding one to my already overflowing cart.*

6. Acithgl Bubble Candles | Was $19.99, now $11.19 (save $8.80) They might be the it candle of the moment but that doesn't make them basic. Far from it. There's no arguing that these bubbly cube candles, which are made from soy wax and come in a range of colors, are srsly cute. Stock up, while supplies last.

7. Guojozo Acrylic Vanity Makeup Mirror | Was $10.90, now $8.72 (save $2.18) How sweet is this wavy-edged vanity mirror? Forget boring AF square designs and treat yo'self to this frill-edged design that comes complete with a wooden stand. I love this so much that I've been ordering one for all my friends.

8. Gedengni Spiral Taper Dinner Candles | Was $14.88, now $11.19 (save $3.69) The wavy candles of dreams. Whether you've got a dinner party coming up or simply want to add a lil' extra style to your tablescape, these twisted candles are the perfect accent piece.