These best plants for dorm rooms will brighten up any sad space

If it feels like you kill every house plant you touch (I’ve been there too), the idea of taking plants with you to college might feel like a hard pass. I get it, houseplants can seem like a mega “adult” thing to have, but if you pick the right ones, they’re actually super easy to care for.

I know, I know. The idea of keeping anything else alive when you already have to look after yourself between classes, tests, and clubs seems kinda daunting. But they're a great way to make your sad concrete box dorm feel nice. I promise not all plants are princesses that need your undying attention. Not only will houseplants add a li’l extra something to your space (think: additional color and zest), but they’re also great for purifying the air and increasing productivity while lowering stress.

Down to add some low-maintenance greenery to your dorm room? I’ve rounded up a selection of all the super hardy houseplants that I’ve tried and failed to kill. From leafy plants to low-light-loving spikies, here are a few plants you should bring onto your new home on campus.

What are the best plants for dorm rooms?

Rooted Spider Plant Shop at Amazon Price: $21.99 This variety of spider plant is super sweet with its curled leaves. Spider plants have super simple care needs. They're happiest in rooms that aren't too hot, making them ideal for cinder block dorm rooms that tend to feel cold even on the hottest of days. Greendigs Spider Plant Shop at Amazon Price: $44.72 How cute is this leafy spider plant (that comes in a pretty blush pot) with a darker green hue? I have one just like this at home and, FYI, it's lasted weeks without water. That said, for a healthy spider plant, aim to keep the soil moist (but not soaked). Greendigs Pilea Chinese Money Plant Shop at Amazon Price: $34.84 Chinese Money plants are great because they don't need to be soaked in water constantly to thrive. In fact, they require a very minimal amount of water (a light spritz once a week should be plenty). So, even if you forget to water it for weeks at a time, it should continue to thrive. Costa Farms Monstera Plant Shop at Amazon Price: Was $49.99 , now $40.23 To see your Monstera plant (also known as a Swiss cheese plant) thrive, make sure to keep it out of direct sunlight. What's great about this pick (aside from its Insta-worthy aesthetic) is the fact that it only needs watering once every one to two weeks. Greendigs Snake Plant Shop at Amazon Price: Was $45 , now $18.09 Living in a low-light dorm? Then this spiky pal will be your BFF. Snake plants are the ultimate low-maintenance plants that thrive in lower light conditions. Oh, and they're super hard to kill, too. Hoya "Silver Splash" Shop at Amazon Price: $24.99 Featuring luscious waxy leaves, hoya plants are super hardy plants that can withstand a li'l neglect every now and then. While they do like to be in the light (so it's best to place it on a windowsill) they're super easy to care for.

Top tips for easy plant care

I always used to kill all my plants. But I quickly realized that giving them the TLC they need is actually super simple (and effortless, too). Over the years, these are the helpful tips I've collected for easier and less stressful plant care.